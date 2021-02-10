Stafford man dies from injuries in Monday crash

A 26-year-old Stafford County man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening.
Sean O’Driscoll, 26, was a passenger in a car that ran off the road and struck a tree and a fence in the 800 block of Mountain View Road shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, according to Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney.
Maroney said O’Driscoll was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was not injured. Maroney said the accident remains under investigation.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!