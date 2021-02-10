 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Stafford man dies from injuries in Monday crash
0 comments
editor's pick

Stafford man dies from injuries in Monday crash

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A 26-year-old Stafford County man died in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening.

Sean O’Driscoll, 26, was a passenger in a car that ran off the road and struck a tree and a fence in the 800 block of Mountain View Road shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, according to Stafford County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Sarah Maroney.

Maroney said O’Driscoll was transported by ambulance to a hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured. Maroney said the accident remains under investigation.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438

jbaron@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories February 10 P

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News