Stafford man gets two years in child porn case

A Stafford man was ordered Friday to serve just over two years in prison for viewing child pornography.

Vincent C. Yates, 59, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 17 years and two months with all but two years and two months suspended. Judge Victoria Willis' sentence was within the recommended state sentencing guidelines.

The evidence showed that Virginia State Police were conducting a routine online check for Internet predators when they came upon an Internet address that had downloaded child pornography. The address was traced to Yates' home in Stafford, and he was arrested late last year.

Yates told police he had downloaded the files for "research" and had deleted them after viewing them.

Yates previously pleaded guilty to three counts of reproducing child pornography. As part of a plea agreement, seven other charges were dropped.