Stafford man jailed for threatening utility workers at gunpoint
Stafford man jailed for threatening utility workers at gunpoint

Mohammad Sultany

Mohammed Sultany

A Stafford County man was arrested Friday after he threatened utility workers at gunpoint as they were working to restore power in his area, police said.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said three utility workers were clearing downed trees from power lines on Pine View Drive about 11:22 a.m. when the incident took place. A resident was with the workers near the intersection of two property lines.

Kimmitz said the suspect approached and threatened to shoot anyone who came onto his property. He pointed a handgun at the utility workers and the other neighbor.

The victims retreated to their vehicles and waited for deputies to arrive, Kimmitz said. Mohammed Sultany, 40, was arrested by Deputy D.T. Aubrecht and charged with four counts of brandishing a firearm. He was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail, where he remained as of Sunday night.

A Glock Model 22 handgun was seized by police.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

