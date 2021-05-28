 Skip to main content
Stafford man killed in crash involving a motorcycle
Stafford man killed in crash involving a motorcycle

A Stafford man whose motorcycle was involved in an accident in North Stafford Thursday afternoon has died.

Darryl Dubiel, 34, died Friday as the result of injuries he sustained in the crash, Stafford Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said.

Kimmitz said a collision involving a motorcycle driven by Dubiel and a Ford Escape took place about 3:21 p.m. at the intersection of Mine Road and Highpointe Boulevard. Dubiel was flown to a hospital, where he underwent surgery in an attempt to save his life.

Police had the area closed off while the victim was tended to and the crash was investigated.

The Escape driver, who was not identified, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

Police have released no details regarding what caused the accident and no charges had been filed as of Friday evening. Kimmitz said the Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.

Keith Epps: 540/374-5404

kepps@freelancestar.com

