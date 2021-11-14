Stafford man sentenced to 40 years for violent assault

He then strangled her and hit her in the head with the gun before shoving it in her mouth. He told the woman, “We are both going to die and go to hell.”

Davis refused to let the woman go to a hospital for treatment. He instead told her to clean up and get into bed. She complied and stayed there until about 4:30 this next morning, when she got up as if she was going to work.

She then slipped out of the bedroom, grabbed her son, and left. She met Deputy D.T. Aubrecht in a post office parking lot after her son got the deputy’s attention and told him his mother needed help.

Deputies later surrounded Davis’ home and eventually got him into custody with the assistance of police dog “Havoc.”

Prosecutor Jennifer Lindsey put on extensive evidence Friday about Davis’ criminal past. Among the prosecution witnesses was a woman who was 19 in 1979 when Davis broke into her Tidewater area home and raped her. When she was finally able to flee, he fired several shots at her. The woman didn’t know Davis at the time of the attack.

Davis was also convicted of manslaughter in 2005 after he killed a man in Norfolk during an altercation.