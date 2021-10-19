Stafford middle school teacher to appear on Wheel of Fortune

When Sean Belako was growing up in the 1980s, he would watch “Wheel of Fortune” every day with his grandfather.

“One time Grandpap and I were watching and he said, ‘Sean, you love solving these puzzles. I can definitely see you on that show. You need to apply one day,’ “ recalled Belako, a math teacher at Gayle Middle School in Stafford.

Grandpap died in 2004, but his intuition was correct. His grandson is scheduled to compete on Wednesday evening’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune.”

Belako, who has taught in Stafford County for 20 years, said he felt his grandfather’s presence during the whole process of auditioning for and shooting the show.

“We were a team,” Belako said. “I did it for me, but I also did it for him.”

The longtime fan of the show said he always thought about applying to be a contestant and finally decided to follow through this summer. He filled out an online application at the end of June, and two weeks later was invited to participate in virtual audition with a member of the show’s casting department.