Stafford murder case ends in mistrial

But things were not so pleasant when Wesley Whiting showed up at his brother’s house that day. Wesley Whiting confronted his brother in his garage, and a Ring video recorded loud yelling between the two and others.

April Whiting said she tried to quell the dispute by closing the garage, hoping that her brother-in-law would leave. The video showed Wesley Whiting walk to his car, but it also showed Calvin Whiting go to his own vehicle and retrieve a gun.

With his wife yelling “Calvin stop! Calvin stop!,” Calvin Whiting fired what the prosecution described as a “warning shot” above his brother’s vehicle. He then walked over to his brother and assaulted him, according to the evidence.

The recording also picked up Calvin shouting for his brother to “get the [expletive] out of here or I’ll kill your ass.”

Wesley Whiting responded with shots that struck his brother in the chest, shoulder and hips. He and his wife then tried to make it to the hospital, but stopped after a few miles. An ambulance took him the rest of the way; he died the next day.