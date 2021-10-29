Stafford pizzeria owner ends 36-year run

An iconic Stafford County pizzeria that many regular customers simply call “Mike’s” is permanently closing its doors after more than three decades in business.
“It’s not just I’m retiring; I’m going to get a part-time job,” said Mike Cain, owner of Family Pizzeria at 1924 Jefferson Davis Highway. “I’m not really ready to quit.”
Cain, who since 1985 has owned the restaurant now positioned just above Cavalier Family Skating Center, said he believes the time is right shutter the Stafford pizza house, which has developed a following of loyal customers over the years. This Saturday is the final day of operations.
“There’s a time for everything, and Mike knows its time,” said Roger Sutherland, assistant chief of support services for Stafford County Fire and Rescue. “We’re all going to miss him. He’s a lifelong friend who’s been part of most of our lives.”
Darrell English, a career Stafford County deputy sheriff who is running for Hartwood District supervisor, said he’s been a friend and customer of Cain’s since the mid-1990s. English said over the years, Cain and his wife Traci helped organize car shows in conjunction with the sheriff’s Special Olympics efforts.
“They did so much for the community,” said English. “It’s a big loss, a big loss. He’ll be sorely missed.”
Sutherland said he didn’t know Family Pizzeria was closing its doors until he read about it on social media.
“As soon as we saw it, we did what everybody else has done and we went in and got a pizza and talked to Mike,” said Sutherland, who first visited the restaurant when he lived in Maryland 30 years ago and traveled to Fairview Beach on weekends during the summer.
“Of course you know about Carl’s ice cream, you know about Family Pizzeria, we’d go there on weekends and pick up a pizza,” said Sutherland.
Cain, 63, said he’s closing largely due to difficulties he faces purchasing goods and supplies needed to keep the pizzeria afloat. He said prices have tripled from what he paid for the same items before the coronavirus pandemic.
He’s also having difficulty finding people willing to work, and said another lockdown or COVID-19-related mandate would be too much to bear.
“There’s a lot of government overstep,” said Cain. “The time is right now.”
Lindsay Cain, whose been operating Family Pizzeria with her father since Cain’s wife passed away 14 years ago, said she remembers playing as a child in the restaurant in 1985 when it was located at Earl’s Shopping Center in Falmouth.
“I would just go to hang out there and play the video games and eat pizza, I mean what kid wouldn’t want that?,” she said.
Cain made his fist pizza in that Falmouth restaurant when he was a young college student working part- time at two restaurants.
“I loved it,” said Cain. “Restaurant jobs are great, and I ended up buying [Family Pizzeria] from Bob Dodd in 1985.”
Soon after taking over the business, Cain moved Family Pizzeria to a small brick building on U.S. 17 near Falmouth’s Olde Forge Road and remained there for about four years.
“Nobody’s ever been successful in that place as a restaurant, and Mike went in there and was incredibly successful,” said Sutherland.
But Cain and his wife of 25 years decided they didn’t want to operate their business any longer and closed the doors for nearly four years. First responders and other loyal customers remained in close contact with the couple and kept encouraging them until they finally persuaded the Cains to reopen the pizzeria in Stafford.
“They actually found this place for me, one of the deputies,” said Cain. “He showed up with a phone number and said call this man, the current landlord, he’s waiting for your phone call.”
One weekend in 2007, about two years after moving into the U.S. 1 location, Cain’s wife was admitted to the hospital, where she died unexpectedly.
“She went to hospital on a Saturday and she was doing fine, and then passed away on Wednesday,” said Cain.
Sutherland recalls Traci always being at Cain’s side at the pizzeria.
“She was an incredible lady and they were an incredible couple,” said Sutherland.
Over the years, Family Pizzeria has been the site of countless retirements, promotions, farewells and birthdays. It seems every nook and cranny inside the restaurant is covered with police, fire and military memorabilia presented to Cain over the years by hundreds of customers and friends.
Cain said at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, he never closed his doors and one night when most restaurants were shut down throughout Stafford, Lindsay served 330 pizzas to drive-up customers in a line of waiting cars that stretched from the restaurant to the Rappahannock Regional Jail.
“I neglected to tell the Sheriff’s Office and they stopped by and said ‘How long you going to tie up traffic?” Cain recalled. “It was an unbelievable show of support for a small business.”
After the restaurant officially closes this Saturday, Cain said he will remain at the building over the next month cleaning, painting and doing minor repair work before officially ending his lease.
He said some of the memorabilia that’s been on display at the restaurant for years will be sold. An upcoming social media post will have more details of the sale and what items will be available, he said.
Cain said after the sale, he will travel to his cabin in southern Virginia, where he’ll eventually get a job, even though some of his customers believe he’ll be back soon selling pizza.
“We ate there yesterday and we were talking,” said English. “I’ve got bets he’ll be back in business in a year.”
Even Cain’s daughter has some doubt her father will remain on a peaceful vacation very long.
“My Dad keeps saying he’s going to take all these months off before he starts looking for a part-time job, but I’ll be surprised if he lasts through November without ripping his hair out,” she said.
James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438