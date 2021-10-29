Stafford pizzeria owner ends 36-year run

Sutherland said he didn’t know Family Pizzeria was closing its doors until he read about it on social media.

“As soon as we saw it, we did what everybody else has done and we went in and got a pizza and talked to Mike,” said Sutherland, who first visited the restaurant when he lived in Maryland 30 years ago and traveled to Fairview Beach on weekends during the summer.

“Of course you know about Carl’s ice cream, you know about Family Pizzeria, we’d go there on weekends and pick up a pizza,” said Sutherland.

Cain, 63, said he’s closing largely due to difficulties he faces purchasing goods and supplies needed to keep the pizzeria afloat. He said prices have tripled from what he paid for the same items before the coronavirus pandemic.

He’s also having difficulty finding people willing to work, and said another lockdown or COVID-19-related mandate would be too much to bear.

“There’s a lot of government overstep,” said Cain. “The time is right now.”

Lindsay Cain, whose been operating Family Pizzeria with her father since Cain’s wife passed away 14 years ago, said she remembers playing as a child in the restaurant in 1985 when it was located at Earl’s Shopping Center in Falmouth.