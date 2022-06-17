Stafford police investigate sibling's rape allegations after 11-year-old has baby

A Stafford County deputy is investigating rape allegations against a 13-year-old boy suspected of impregnating his 11-year-old sister, court records show.

The girl, who delivered a baby girl May 30, was brought to the Sheriff's Office on Jan. 21, master deputy M.L. Warnick wrote in an affidavit filed in Stafford Circuit Court.

She told police that her brother had raped her three times, twice while they were living in Stafford County. She said the latest attack took place some time between August and October of last year.

Warnick wrote that the boy later confessed to forcefully having sex with the girl three times, despite her verbal and physical objections. He confirmed that two of the rapes occurred in Stafford, court records state.

The baby girl was born at Stafford Hospital. The search warrant gave police the authority to collect DNA from the newborn as part of the investigation.