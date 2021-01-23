Stafford resident leads George Mason University's new forensics lab

A new outdoor laboratory at George Mason University’s Manassas campus will not only benefit students entering the forensic science field, but will also help law enforcement officers and researchers in other agencies solve crimes.

Scheduled to open this spring, the university’s Forensic Science Research and Training Laboratory will be led by Mary Ellen O’Toole, a retired FBI special agent who previously served in the agency’s Behavioral Analysis Unit in San Francisco. O’Toole, who retired from the FBI in 2009, has been a Stafford County resident for 23 years, and serves as the director of the forensic science program at George Mason University.

O’Toole has interviewed countless criminals during her career. She said some believed they could outsmart forensic science.

“They may have read a book on forensics,” she said, “or they’ve watched the same programs that you and I have watched, but what they don’t understand is. When you go into a scene, and let’s say you commit a homicide, you’re shedding evidence, and it’s just a matter of us being able to find it and do something with it.”

O’Toole said the science and techniques of forensics go back hundreds of years, when investigators first began collecting evidence from crime scenes.