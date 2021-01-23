Stafford resident leads George Mason University's new forensics lab

A new outdoor laboratory at George Mason University’s Manassas campus will not only benefit students entering the forensic science field, but will also help law enforcement officers and researchers in other agencies solve crimes.
Scheduled to open this spring, the university’s Forensic Science Research and Training Laboratory will be led by Mary Ellen O’Toole, a retired FBI special agent who previously served in the agency’s Behavioral Analysis Unit in San Francisco. O’Toole, who retired from the FBI in 2009, has been a Stafford County resident for 23 years, and serves as the director of the forensic science program at George Mason University.
O’Toole has interviewed countless criminals during her career. She said some believed they could outsmart forensic science.
“They may have read a book on forensics,” she said, “or they’ve watched the same programs that you and I have watched, but what they don’t understand is. When you go into a scene, and let’s say you commit a homicide, you’re shedding evidence, and it’s just a matter of us being able to find it and do something with it.”
O’Toole said the science and techniques of forensics go back hundreds of years, when investigators first began collecting evidence from crime scenes.
“There’s been tons of development over the years …. The science has really developed and recently, it’s really taken off,” said O’Toole. “DNA is the gold standard for forensics. That’s what you look for in every case, but obviously, we don’t find it in every case.”
O’Toole said students in today’s forensic science programs are well-versed in courses such as chemistry, biology, physics and math, and said about 85 percent of those students are women.
“As they reach their junior and senior year, and certainly, if they’re a graduate student, then they start to learn how to apply that science to crime scenes,” said O’Toole.
The university has a house on its Fairfax campus with rooms set up to resemble an actual crime scene. Students enter the home to gather evidence, such as a bloody washcloth, blood splatter on a wall, or other clues. O’Toole said students learn to collect the fragile evidence in such a way to preserve it for further processing in a laboratory.
“It could be DNA or fingerprints,” said O’Toole. “They learn how to use science and how to apply it to a crime scene with the goal to identify who’s responsible, eliminating anybody that didn’t commit the crime.”
A 5-acre tree-lined parcel on George Mason University’s Manassas campus has been designated to serve as an outdoor laboratory. The lab will provide opportunities for students and researchers to examine environmental changes, soil composition, animal scavenging, floral diversity and insect species variations.
The information accumulated at the outdoor lab will be further used for medical and legal applications, as well as law enforcement training.
Beginning this spring, human remains will be placed within a 1-acre area in the center of the lot to allow students and researchers opportunities to study the phases of human decomposition. The remains will come through the Virginia State Anatomical Program, the only program in Virginia authorized to receive donations of human bodies for scientific study.
“[Remains] are screened by the state to make sure they do not have a contagious disease,” said O’Toole. “The inner 1 acre will not disturb the surrounding community.”
The university’s new research facility is the eighth of its kind in the U.S., and the only one located in the mid-Atlantic region. Students are already working at the site, gathering soil and water samples in preparation for the spring opening.
The university expects to partner with federal and state agencies, as well as U.S. military organizations.
O’Toole helps educate about 400 university students enrolled in the forensic science program. She believes the students’ initial interest in the field may be a product of the popularity of crime-solving programs on television.
“It’s my opinion, these students have grown up on ‘Investigation Discovery’ or ‘Law & Order,’ and they’ve seen all of these crime shows that report what happened in a real crime scene,” said O’Toole. “They love it.”