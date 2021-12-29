Stafford sheriff endorses Reeves for Congress

Stafford County Sheriff David Decatur is backing state Sen. Bryce Reeves, R-Spotsylvania, in his race for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District race.

“Bryce has not only always been an active member of his community, but has always been a staunch supporter of public safety," Decatur said in a statement Wednesday from the Reeves campaign. "As a former law-enforcement officer, he knows the daily work that our first responders put in to keep the commonwealth safe. I believe he will stand with law enforcement and for his community in Congress, and I support him in this endeavor."

Decatur joined the Stafford County Sheriff's Office in 1986, after serving in the Army as an Airborne paratrooper. He was first elected sheriff in 2015 with more than 78 percent of the vote, and was re-elected in 2019.

“Sheriff Decatur is not only a highly respected leader in Stafford, he is a longtime friend since my time as a police officer in Prince William County," Reeves said. "I'm honored to have his support in this campaign. Like myself, he is a fellow Army veteran, who entered law enforcement after serving his country. He works hard every day to serve the community in Stafford and keep it a safe place, and I look forward to working with him.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}