Stafford supervisors expanding role during county emergencies

Beginning next month, Stafford County supervisors are expected to take a more hands-on approach in coordinating emergency response throughout the county during storms and other emergencies.

In a unanimous decision last week, supervisors’ created two board of supervisor liaison positions within the county’s Emergency Operations Center, located at the Stafford County Public Safety Center at 1225 Courthouse Road. The EOC is the county’s centralized location that coordinates information and resources to support incident management activities. The EOC is activated during natural or manmade emergencies.

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Stafford’s EOC remained active for nearly three months and was recently the county’s nerve center for emergency response during the Jan. 3 blizzard that left nearly 1 foot of snow across the Fredericksburg region.

The resolution passed last Tuesday named Supervisors Crystal Vanuch and Tinesha Allen as the primary liaisons in the EOC during emergencies, while Supervisors Monica Gary and Darrell English were named as alternates.

Pamela Yeung, the Garrisonville District supervisor, moved to create the positions after a nearly two-hour closed-door session in which supervisors discussed “the performance of a specific public officer, appointee and employee of the Board.” County officials declined to name the public official at the center of that private discussion, but supervisors emerged from the closed-door session with the resolution to place two of them within the EOC during county emergencies.

In a message to The Free Lance–Star, Yeung said communication from county staff to supervisors and their constituents is “essential” during emergencies and the boards’ action “better positions [supervisors]” to be more responsive to the safety concerns of county residents.

“The storm events of [Jan. 3] proved that improvements are needed, and the Board has taken steps to ensure that constituent needs are front and center in every emergency,” wrote Yeung. “We looked at the things that worked and did not work and we feel these steps will address our deficiencies, making us even stronger and more prepared.”

Supervisors will review the new amendments to the county’s emergency operations plan that includes the new EOC liaison positions during their Feb. 1 meeting.

