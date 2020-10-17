Stafford supervisors eye assessment, possible privatization of county libraries

Stafford supervisors are considering having a library management company review whether the county is getting the most from the money it puts into the Central Rappahannock Regional Library system.
Displeased with the extended closure of library buildings during the coronavirus pandemic and other issues, county supervisors will discuss the possibility of the no-cost assessment at their meeting Tuesday. The review would look at daily operations, technology and how well the library’s collection serves the community.
The results could sway supervisors to eventually leave the regional library network, which includes Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania and Westmoreland counties, in favor of a private contractor managing Stafford’s libraries.
Although the majority of supervisors did not oppose the idea of the assessment during a meeting earlier this month, Supervisor Gary Snellings adamantly voiced his objection to the notion of outsourcing library management.
“I don’t want to leave the library system, either,” Supervisor Meg Bohmke said. “I want to know where does Stafford County’s $5 million go.”
Stafford is the biggest contributor to the CRRL in the region and has three library branches: the Howell Library in southern Stafford, the Porter Library in North Stafford and a branch at Germanna Community College’s Fried Center. In fiscal 2021, the county will send $5.2 million to the CRRL network.
Spotsylvania, which has four branches and a satellite location, follows at $4.3 million. Fredericksburg, which is home to one branch and the system’s administrative offices, provides $1.3 million. Westmoreland County, which has three sites, will pay $461,000 and the state will pitch in another $735,000.
Funding levels for the region’s libraries is determined by circulation under a 1993 mutual agreement between the four localities.
“[The agreement] held the regional library system together that was in danger of falling apart and breaking up into two or three separate systems,” CRRL Director Martha Hutzel explained. “You get more state aid if you’re a regional library system than as a single county system.”
According to Hutzel, the CRRL has received the highest amount of state aid available for the last 30 years. Hutzel said state funding is based on geographic size, the population served, support received from partners in the jurisdiction and the economic status of residents in the community.
The firm Stafford is eyeing for the possible assessment is Library Systems & Services of Rockville, Md., which manages about 80 libraries in California, Kansas, Tennessee, Texas and Florida. LS&S initially reached out to Stafford County Administrator Fred Presley, who passed the information to Bohmke, who is on the CRRL’s Board of Trustees.
Bohmke said the idea to have a consultant look at Stafford’s libraries came about because of several reasons, but the delay in reopening branches after a spring shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic was a key factor.
“I think it was a combination of the library being shut down for so long and that we had to ask them to move their date back to open,” said Bohmke.
Bohmke was referring to the library’s original reopening plan, which limited customer capacity to 25 percent. The CRRL, which had been offering online services since the March shutdown, opened its library buildings Monday at 50 percent capacity, by appointment only.
“If this area wasn’t still experiencing a number of deaths and cases, we would have opened sooner,” Hutzel said.
Supervisors had previously considered withholding the county’s quarterly contribution to the CRRL as a result of the extended closure.
Spotsylvania supervisors also discussed postponing that county’s contribution due to opening delays, but agreed Tuesday to send the quarterly payment. Supervisor David Ross noted Stafford’s interest in the library assessment and told his colleagues that if Stafford decides to bring in a private firm to manage its libraries, “we should at least consider it.”
Bohmke said another trigger that prompted the internal review is the library’s budget reporting, which she said lacks “measurable outcomes, hard numbers.”
“I voted against their future budget last year and this year because their budget document does not include sufficient historical information to tell a story of what’s transpired at the library as far as revenue and expenses,” Bohmke said.
Stafford supervisors also believe that the county should have more say on regional library issues. While Stafford pays the most in the coalition, the county has two seats on the library’s board of trustees, the same as Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg. Westmoreland has one.
“I don’t think the City of Fredericksburg should receive two votes for the library when they only put in $1.5 million,” said Bohmke. “I think the bylaws should be updated and the voting structure should change.”
Hutzel said the number of votes a locality holds is listed in the agreement that the four jurisdictions signed in 1993.
“All the representatives of the boards at that time were aware of the parameters of the agreement and their county administrators and county attorneys signed off on them,” said Hutzel.
Hutzel said money paid into the library system by the partners is based on circulation, which Hutzel defines as an item being checked out of a library branch, including videos or ebooks, by a resident of that locality.
“So obviously a larger county has more people, therefore they use the library more and therefore they pay more money into the library system,” she said.
Hutzel said Stafford residents currently hold 66 percent of all library cards in the CRRL network—a total of 100,039 in a county with a population estimated at nearly 153,000. Hutzel said Stafford residents checked out 1.55 million books, DVDs and books on compact disc in 2019, accounting for just over 43 percent of all checkouts.
“So naturally, Stafford is paying for 43 percent of the library system’s budget,” she said.
Hutzel said for the same year, Stafford residents downloaded over 131,000 electronic materials, accounting for 44.27 percent of electronic materials circulation.
But Bohmke said the 27-year-old agreement does not accurately reflect how libraries operate today, noting that people can easily access library resources from home now.
“When that agreement was created, we didn’t have the internet, we didn’t have emovies, ematerials,” said Bohmke. “We should have a conversation about how to calculate circulation now. That whole agreement needs to be revised.”
Bohmke said she wants the assessment to show whether operating expenses could be significantly reduced by using a private management company.
“When you do an assessment, you find out the pros and the cons of certain things you do,” said Bohmke.
If Stafford supervisors decide to leave the CRRL system, Hutzel said the county would have to give a two-year separation notice. She said privatizing could also potentially deny the county of many benefits and assets that regional library systems currently enjoy.
Hutzel said when Caroline County left the CRRL system in the 1970s, all books were removed from its branches and returned to the CRRL. She also said that when Spotsylvania discussed leaving the CRRL system in 2002, it was determined that books, materials and much of the electronic equipment belonged to the CRRL system.
“From what I understand from LS&S, when you privatize, they come up with a mutual agreement with the other libraries in the region, so our residents would still have access to those libraries,” Bohmke said. “The [CRRL] board of trustees would have to vote on that.”
Hutzel said private libraries outside the CRRL system are also deprived of the data-rich network of ebooks, streaming videos, print collections and other resources.
“When you pool your resources and you share everything, you only have to subscribe to a database once and 330,000 people have access to it,” Hutzel said. “Regionalism saves people money. Everyone shares everything. It increases free access to information for people.”
James Scott Baron:
540/374-5438
