Stafford supervisors eye assessment, possible privatization of county libraries

“I voted against their future budget last year and this year because their budget document does not include sufficient historical information to tell a story of what’s transpired at the library as far as revenue and expenses,” Bohmke said.

Stafford supervisors also believe that the county should have more say on regional library issues. While Stafford pays the most in the coalition, the county has two seats on the library’s board of trustees, the same as Spotsylvania and Fredericksburg. Westmoreland has one.

“I don’t think the City of Fredericksburg should receive two votes for the library when they only put in $1.5 million,” said Bohmke. “I think the bylaws should be updated and the voting structure should change.”

Hutzel said the number of votes a locality holds is listed in the agreement that the four jurisdictions signed in 1993.

“All the representatives of the boards at that time were aware of the parameters of the agreement and their county administrators and county attorneys signed off on them,” said Hutzel.

Hutzel said money paid into the library system by the partners is based on circulation, which Hutzel defines as an item being checked out of a library branch, including videos or ebooks, by a resident of that locality.