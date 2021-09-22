Stafford supervisors say no to Critical Race Theory in county classrooms

Stafford supervisors voted 6-0 to keep Critical Race Theory and The 1619 Project out of the county’s public schools.

Supervisor Tinesha Allen was absent for the vote at Tuesday’s meeting.

“I’m not sure how everybody got upset about this thing,” Supervisor Gary Snellings said. “[Interim Stafford County Schools Superintendent Stanley] Jones said we’re not doing it. Fine … what this resolution says is, we don’t want you to do it in the future.”

Two weeks ago, Jones told supervisors county educators are not teaching Critical Race Theory in public schools.

“The answer to the Critical Race Theory question is simple: We don’t teach it,” said Jones. “We never have. Every single thing we teach is publicly available and developed by the Virginia Department of Education.”

Critical race theorists believe U.S. law and legal institutions create and maintain social, economic and political inequalities between whites and nonwhites, especially Black Americans. Many school districts across the country are tackling the issue as concerned parents are joining forces with others who vehemently oppose the controversial curriculum.