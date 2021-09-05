Stafford teacher excited to grow plant she remembers tasting growing up in El Salvador

Cenia Bonilla had already succeeded at growing things in her Stafford County backyard garden that beat the odds: lemons, limes, kumquats and even chayotes.
But the plant the El Salvador native has so wanted to grow is the loroco, with leaves and flowers that give pupusas, scrambled eggs and especially chicken soup a flavor fondly remembered from her youth.
“And this year, I’ve got several vines growing, and am waiting patiently for the blooms to mature before harvesting them,” she said.
The backyard gardener, who teaches driver’s education at Stafford High School, said it’s taken her several years to get the vines growing, something she attributes to cutting the plants back each year and applying thick layers of mulch to help them overwinter.
The plant is native to Central America and not grown in many spots in the U.S.
“It’s something I grew up with, and tasting it in things I cook brings back so many memories,” she said. “People have said that it can’t be grown in this country other than in southern California and possibly other spots in the South.”
Bonilla came to Arlington with her parents in 1983, and moved to the White Oak area in 2014 with her husband, Bruce.
“But global warming is changing what can be grown where, and I think people should try to grow things they haven’t been able to before,” she said. “I’m just thrilled to find out I can grow loroco here.”
Bonilla’s backyard garden is a charming space alive with chickens and turkeys in coops she built herself. That project gave her the confidence to construct her own greenhouse to get an early start with some plants and preserve others through cold weather.
“People ask if it’s something I learned as a child, spending time with my grandparents on the small plantation where they grew coffee and fruit,” she said. “But no, for me, learning to build and grow things is all about going to YouTube. You can learn to do anything there.”
Bonilla said that when she and Bruce were dating, she was a resident manager for an Arlington housing complex and he was in school studying computer science and engineering.
“But we dreamed big, and would take trips to places like the Shenandoah Valley, where I wanted to eventually own a small farm,” she said.
The dream came true when they bought the spot in Stafford with room for cucumbers, zucchini, tomatoes, summer squash, starfruit and avocados.
She uses rain barrels and a pump to collect and distribute water, saying that “what God provides is better for the plants,” and has found that pine needles help her tomatoes grow well.
Aside from loroco, she’s attempting to grow a host of other Central American plants that she can’t wait to use in cooking, such as the leafy, green chipilin and the fruit tree spondias.
She said the garden gave her something constructive and life-reaffirming to do when COVID hit, and allows her family to eat healthy.
“If you have the land and five minutes of time, get out there and get away from the internet,” she said. “Grow your own tomatoes and other vegetables and show your kids that nothing comes from the supermarket, it comes from the land.”
Bonilla said she learned that lesson well in her youth, through her grandparents, who taught her a reverence for nature and to be grateful to the Lord for providing a harvest.
She only feeds her chickens corn and table scraps. She likes knowing that there are no additives or growth hormones in the meat the family eats, though she admits she was initially apprehensive about butchering the birds.
But Bonilla said she remembered her grandparents’ lesson that there was a respectful way to harvest the animals.
“I always say a little prayer and ask for permission, as it’s a life you’re taking,” she said. “I’m grateful to God and Mother Earth for the bounty of this food provided.”
That said, she notes that she does the processing out of sight of her children, as “they’d never eat it otherwise.”
Taking care of what Bonilla calls her “one-woman, mini-farm,” helps keep her grounded and gives her a constant source of exercise. And she says it’s hard to overstate the memories that come flooding back when she tastes the flavors of her youth.
“Some are good and some are bad, but taste really does take you back,” she said. “I feel truly blessed to have the land where this is possible. Our dream truly has come true.”
