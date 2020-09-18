Stafford teacher named regional Teacher of the Year

Kimberly Cannon, a sixth-grade history teacher at Stafford Middle School, has been selected by the Virginia Department of Education as the regional Teacher of the Year.
Stafford County Public Schools Superintendent Scott Kizner, School Board members and colleagues surprised Cannon with the announcement Friday afternoon over a Google Meet, disguised as an opportunity for Cannon to answer follow-up questions about her Teacher of the Year nomination.
“I just have one question,” Kizner asked Cannon during the call. “How does it feel to know that out of 17 school systems in Region 3, you were selected as Teacher of the Year?”
Cannon has taught sixth grade at Stafford Middle since 2000.
Kizner said she is known for creating engaging lesson plans that incorporate hands-on activities that bring the lessons to life.
“I’ve been in her classes and I can tell you, they are classes you don’t want to leave,” Kizner said.
Stafford Middle School Principal Scott Elchenko said he walked past Cannon’s classroom last week and noticed her teaching to the computer wearing a large top hat.
“I was just cracking up in the hallway,” Elchenko said. “She is always creating exciting, fun lessons even in a virtual environment. That’s what she is and that’s what she brings to our school.”
Cannon said being honored as Region 3 Teacher of the Year is especially meaningful because of the unprecedented virtual teaching environment created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In my humble opinion, I think every teacher deserves this honor right now,” she said. “If they’re still here and still on the other side of the computer, they need an award for that, because this is hard.”
Cannon said that at the beginning of Stafford’s school year last month, she had her doubts about whether virtual teaching and learning would even work.
But she said her thinking has changed.
“In the last couple of weeks, I’ve been getting all these emails from kids saying, ‘Oh, my gosh, I love history,’ ” Cannon said. “A kid told me on day 1, ‘I don’t like history,’ but just yesterday he told me, ‘I changed my mind.’ And I thought, we CAN do this over the computer!
“I want all the teachers out there to know, honestly, that this is hard, but we can do it,” she added. “Just because we’re behind a computer doesn’t mean we can’t reach kids. And when this is all over, we’ll get back in the classroom and we’ll reach them more.”
Candidates for Teacher of the Year are nominated by principals, and one person is then selected to represent an entire school division. A panel made up of teachers and representatives of professional and educational associations, higher education, and the business community reviews each candidates’ portfolio and selects one winner from each of the eight state regions.
The panel then selects the state Teacher of the Year from those eight.
Region 3 includes schools in Fredericksburg, along with Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties, as well as 12 other school divisions stretching into the Northern Neck.
VDOE will announce the state teacher of the year on Oct. 8.
Adele Uphaus-Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele
