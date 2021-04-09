Stafford teen is first female in the Fredericksburg area to obtain rank of Eagle Scout

Futrell has volunteered with Cooking Autism in the past. For community service hours last year, she spent eight hours making face masks for students in the program.

In college, she volunteers with Autism Speaks, the largest autism advocacy organization in the country.

“[People with special needs] have always been close to my heart,” she said. “I think sometimes we can box ourselves into our own little groups, and we need to expand our perspective. At the end of the day, they teach me more than I could ever teach them.”

Futrell was a Girl Scout for several years, but left to focus on other priorities, such as field hockey, volleyball and choir.

Her younger brother, Nicholas, joined Scouting BSA and she would sometimes go on field trips, go hiking and participate in other outdoor activities with his troop.

Futrell’s father, Eric, said his daughter told him she was more interested in the activities Nicholas did with his Cub Scout troop than in what she had done as a Girl Scout. So when Scouting BSA announced it would accept girls, he was excited to let her know.