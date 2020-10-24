Stafford to begin hybrid model for elementary school students Tuesday

“We predicted we would have [a larger number] of kindergartners coming back just because of the nature of kindergarten,” Neeley said.

Ferry Farm Elementary students are not included in the 11,366 total, she said. Ferry Farm, which has been undergoing renovation since last year, is delaying the hybrid model until Nov. 9 because of “various delivery and construction issues,” according to an Oct. 19 update from Principal Robert Freeman.

Students returning for the hybrid program have been divided into two groups. One group will attend school for three hours in the morning on Tuesday and Wednesday and the other for the same period on Thursday and Friday, with dismissal after a “grab-and-go” lunch.

Each group will receive synchronous virtual instruction—meaning they are taught by the teacher online—in the afternoons on the days they are not in school.

Students who are staying virtual will be offered about three hours of synchronous learning every day of the week except for Monday, which is an asynchronous day for everyone—which means students do assignments on their own.

This is a change from what students are now receiving.