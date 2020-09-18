Stafford woman charged in November death of an infant

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Stafford County woman has been charged with felony murder and other offenses in connection with a baby who died after being in her care last year, authorities announced Friday.

Teresa Lynn Council, 57, is also charged with involuntary manslaughter and child neglect. Council was directly indicted by a Stafford grand jury last week and arrested Friday morning during a traffic stop in the 3000 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

According to Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz, Stafford emergency workers went to Spinnaker Way on Nov. 12 in response to a report of a four-month-old child who was not breathing.

The infant was taken to Stafford Hospital, then flown to the VCU Medical Center in Richmond for further treatment. The child died on Nov. 15 as the result of extensive internal head injuries, authorities said.

The child, listed in court records only as “RR,” appeared fine when dropped off at Council’s home to be cared for the morning of Nov. 12, authorities said. Detectives N.D. Ridings and J.G. Wright III headed the ensuing investigation that eventually resulted in Council’s arrest.

Felony murder carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison. The other two charges Council is facing both carry possible 10-year prison terms.

Council was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail on Friday under no bond.