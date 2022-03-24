Stafford woman gets 4 years tacked onto 81-year prison sentence

Cassie Crisano’s 81-year prison sentence got four years longer Wednesday as the result of a plea agreement in Stafford Circuit Court.

Crisano, 41, pleaded guilty to nine felony charges, including false pretenses, receiving a stolen credit card number and multiple counts of identity theft. She was sentenced to a total of 11 years with seven years suspended.

In exchange for her pleas, prosecutor George Elsasser dropped about two dozen other charges.

Combined with the 81 years she received previously in Stafford for offenses that include trying to hire a hitman to kill a Stafford detective and two other people, Crisano is now serving an active sentence of 85 years.

Crisano’s troubles began in 2017 when a former friend, Terry Linton, was arrested in Frederick County for trying to solicit sexual favors from what he thought was a 13-year-old girl. Linton was actually communicating with an undercover police officer.

In an effort to reduce his own legal troubles, Linton informed police about crimes in Stafford involving Crisano. Those crimes included staging a burglary at her southern Stafford home and collecting $20,000 from her insurance company.

Linton also told police that while working as a fraud investigator for Navy Federal Credit Union, he passed customer information to Crisano that she used to make $7,000 worth of fraudulent purchases.

Stafford authorities later raided Crisano’s home and found multiple items that she’d reported stolen to Allstate Insurance, including a vehicle that Linton had moved to another locality so Crisano could report it stolen. They also recovered evidence related to the Navy Federal thefts.

When she was initially jailed in September 2018, Crisano was unaware that Linton had turned on her. He continued to record their conversations, including some involving a far-fetched plot to burn down the Stafford Public Safety Building so evidence against her would be destroyed.

Crisano later hatched a plan to hire a hitman from the Rappahannock Regional Jail to kill three people, including Linton. Police were secretly involved in all phases of that effort, including placing an informant in Crisano’s cell and receiving money at a post office box she thought belonged to the hitman.

A former police officer, Crisano was led to believe the hit on Linton had actually been carried out. She later claimed her comments were taken out of context and that she had no intention of actually having anyone killed.

Crisano, who has been in the regional jail since 2018, has now had all of her criminal charges resolved.