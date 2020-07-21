The heat wave that has been baking the Fredericksburg area this week has compounded a problem that started much sooner: a lack of rain.
On Tuesday, the mercury hit 101 degrees in Fredericksburg, just two degrees below the record high set on Aug. 9, 2007, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That followed highs of 99 on Saturday and Sunday and 100 on Monday.
James Lee, the meteorologist in charge at National Weather Service’s office in Sterling, blames the heat wave on a Bermuda High pressure system that has stalled over the region, resulting in intense heat, high humidity and a lack of rain. The current forecast calls for highs in the mid-to-upper 90s temperatures continuing through Thursday, then resuming early next week, with chances of scattered thunderstorms.
“We have had an extended period of time underneath the Bermuda High and it’s been stagnant for over the last month and should continue that way until August,” Lee said.
Lee said Fredericksburg had recorded 17.24 inches of rainfall this year heading into the week, about 6 inches below normal. The last month has been especially dry, with the University of Mary Washington weather station reporting less than one-tenth of an inch of rain since June 24.
That has created a drought-watch situation that is hurting area farmers and homeowners.
King George farmer Darren Grigsby, who owns Grigsby’s Produce, maintains 30 acres of hay and 9 acres of vegetables. He said his overall crop production this summer is already down more than 50 percent.
“It’s been kind of demoralizing, to be honest with you,” said Grigsby. “I don’t have irrigation rigs or the ability to water on demand like the big farms do.”
Grigsby said he waters his crops the best he can from his well.
“But it’s just not enough there to water everything, so you have to pick and choose on what you want to keep alive,” said Grigsby.
Craig DeBernard, owner of C&T Produce, farms about 400 acres of vegetables in King George and Stafford counties.
“In the last five weeks, we’ve had four-tenths of an inch of rain in King George County where we farm,” Debernard said. “It’s just a struggle to keep everything watered.”
DeBernard said his harvest has been cut in half because of the lack of water this summer.
“With COVID on top of it, we’re around 80 percent down, that’s another big problem,” said Debernard. “When you throw this drought on top of [COVID-19], it just compounds everything.”
Residential lawns and gardens are also taking a beating in the heat. Many lawns have turned brown and residents have been forced to water flowers and shrubs to keep them alive.
“We’re seeing a lot of damage to plants and ornamentals and lots of diseases because of improper watering,” said Warren Payne, a field technician for Spring–Green Lawn Care, which has about 600 customers in the area.
Payne said because of the excessive heat, many residents are watering their yards and plants in the late evening hours, which is the wrong time to do that.
“The leaves are staying wet which is causing brown patch and dollar-spot diseases,” said Payne, who recommends watering between 4:30 and 7:30 in the morning.
With many public pools closed in Fredericksburg and Stafford, many have turned to the Rappahannock River for refuge. But Adam Lynch, a river steward with the Friends of the Rappahannock, says the excessive heat and lack of rainfall has had an impact on the river, as well.
On Tuesday, Lynch said the U.S. Geological Survey gauge near Motts Reservoir indicated a discharge of under 300 feet per second. Normal discharge should be just a little below 500 feet per second.
“So it’s running at about 60 percent of its normal level ... about four to six inches below its normal level,” said Lynch. “That’s significantly low.”
Lynch said the lower flow reduces the oxygen levels in the river and encourages algae blooms in the upper river, causing water in some areas to appear green.
“Warm times are problematic for animals inhabiting waters,” Lynch said. “It stresses the river, just like it would stress us.”
In addition, Lynch said some river visitors are leaving excessive amounts of trash behind and some are even parking illegally in hopes of taking a quick, cool plunge before parking restrictions are enforced.
Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said 34 parking tickets were issued at Aquia Landing Park in June and 11 were issued the same month at the Historic Port of Falmouth. So far in July, 12 tickets have been written at Aquia Landing and 20 at the historic port.
“Our original goal was education and warning, and we have now moved to strict enforcement,” said Kimmitz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.