Due to the expected winter storm, some deliveries of Monday’s Star-Exponent may be delayed. Check starexponent.com for the latest news and updates on the storm.
Star-Exponent deliveries may be delayed
Winter storm izzy will bring snow, ice and high winds. State Police advise drivers to stay off roads Sunday.
Doing their part to keep the area scenic, Culpeper landowners Seth and Caroline Heald have put some of their rural property into conservation …
This report is provided by the Culpeper Police Department. It does not imply guilt.
Gov. Youngkin signed nine executive orders on his first day, and issued two executive directives—One calling for an investigation into how Loudoun public schools handled sexual-abuse incidents.
A multiple-vehicle crash around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday has State Route 3 in front of the Spotsylvania Towne Centre and other nearby roads clogged.
A surging number of hospitalizations for COVID-19 led Gov. Ralph Northam to declare a limited state of emergency on Monday, and order steps to…
As the colder air settles in on Saturday, the stage will be set for a large storm impacting most of Virginia.
Eastern View High School junior plays soccer and field hockey, wants to study international relations and foreign affairs in college.
A Stafford County man was arrested Friday after he threatened utility workers at gunpoint as they were working to restore power in his area, p…
What used to be a Sears at the Spotsylvania Towne Centre will soon become a construction site, and they’re not building a new store.