Star-Exponent earns 11 awards in state newspaper contest

The Culpeper Star-Exponent has won 11 awards in the annual newspaper contest sponsored by the Virginia Press Association, the organization announced this week.
In addition to three first-place awards, the Star-Exponent won six second-place awards and two third-place awards for work produced in 2020.
The Star-Exponent competed in the small-size category for daily newspapers, with a daily circulation of less than 10,000.
The newspaper was recognized by the trade association for the contest on the Virginia Press Association website and in a virtual presentation on Thursday. The complete results may be found here.
The judging was provided by a press association from another state.
"As journalists, the most important thing we do is find and report the truth in our community every day," said Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings. "It is rewarding to be recognized by our peers for good work accomplished. I'm very proud of the excellent, hard-working Culpeper news team and their outstanding efforts, which deserve this recognition."
FIRST-PLACE AWARDS:
- Clint Schemmer: Education Writing, "Culpeper schools grapple with crisis"/ "Schools eye one-of-a-kind reopening"/ "Teachers prepare for reopening"
- Clint Schemmer: Feature Story, "Pilots prep for Friday's Arsenal of Democracy"
- Allison Brophy Champion: General News Writing, "Culpeper claims it has no control over flag"/ "Pole broken, flag stolen; speakers express views on Confederate symbols"/ "Group gathers to show gratitude"
SECOND-PLACE AWARDS:
- Emily Jennings: Pictorial Photo, "Double rainbow over historic St. Stephen's Church, Culpeper."
- Allison Brophy Champion: Business and Financial Writing, "Shut by pandemic skating rink sold for $1.95M"/ "Lifeline Culpeper small businesses"/ "Moonshiners put still to work for crisis"
- Allison Brophy Champion: Feature Story Writing Portfolio, "Graves Mill recalls 1995 flood"/ "800 gather for peaceful protest"/ "Norwegian fjord horses steal spotlight"
- Allison Brophy Champion: Government Writing, "Maroon Solar permit denied"/ "Medic mom cares for community"/ "Gov. Northam visits Lake Pelham"
- Allison Brophy Champion: Health-Science and Environmental Writing, "Culpeper joins national opioid suit"/ "Culpeper couple first to catch COVID"/ "Mountain Run bacteria clean-up plan in works"
- Allison Brophy Champion: Public Safety Writing, "K9 Jackson celebrated in retirement"/ "Medic mom cares for community"/ "Culpeper develops COVID emergency plan"
THIRD-PLACE AWARDS:
- Emily Jennings: Education Writing, "Culpeper school's Loads of Love program"/ "Culpeper private schools meet in person"/ "Business leaders boost job skills"
- Clint Schemmer: Government Writing, "Virginia agency studying potential Culpeper State park"/ "Petition to remove Confederate flag"/ "Candidate profile, Abigail Spanberger"