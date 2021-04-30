Star-Exponent earns 11 awards in state newspaper contest

The Culpeper Star-Exponent has won 11 awards in the annual newspaper contest sponsored by the Virginia Press Association, the organization announced this week.

In addition to three first-place awards, the Star-Exponent won six second-place awards and two third-place awards for work produced in 2020.

The Star-Exponent competed in the small-size category for daily newspapers, with a daily circulation of less than 10,000.

The newspaper was recognized by the trade association for the contest on the Virginia Press Association website and in a virtual presentation on Thursday. The complete results may be found here.

The judging was provided by a press association from another state.

"As journalists, the most important thing we do is find and report the truth in our community every day," said Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings. "It is rewarding to be recognized by our peers for good work accomplished. I'm very proud of the excellent, hard-working Culpeper news team and their outstanding efforts, which deserve this recognition."