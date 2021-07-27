Star-Exponent offering $1,000 bonus to new carriers

The Culpeper Star-Exponent is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus for carriers to deliver the newspaper to home delivery subscribers.

Carriers are needed in Amissville, Boston, Brandy Station, Remington, Madison County, Sperryville, Unionville and Warrenton.

“This is a great opportunity for those with kids, stay-at-home parents, seniors and anyone looking to supplement their income,” said David Ellis, director of audience development for the Star-Exponent.

“We provide a service to our home delivery customers and to our community because you support us. We deliver to subscribers and also to retail outlets, stores, hotels as well as city, county and state government offices,” Ellis said.

Carriers can earn up to $1,100 a month on top of the $1,000 bonus paid out over a period of time. Delivery hours are 1:30 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. depending on the size of the route. Most average two to three hours per day, Monday through Saturday. Sunday delivery deadline is 7:30 a.m.

Candidates will need to provide their own vehicle, have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance, and be over 19 years of age.

For more information, please call 540/374-5494.