Star-Exponent readers share memories of 9/11

Editor’s note: Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, 2001, militants associated with the Islamic extremist group Al Qaeda hijacked four airplanes and carried out suicide attacks against targets in the United States. Two of the planes were flown into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City; a third plane hit the Pentagon just outside Washington, D.C., and the fourth plane crashed in a field in Shanksville, Penn., after passengers heard of the earlier attacks and rebelled against the hijackers.
Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and we haven’t forgotten. Over recent weeks, The Culpeper Star-Exponent asked readers to share their memories of that fateful day. Here are their responses.
‘Our home for the past year was consumed by smoke and fire’
Early on September 11, 2001, I woke up and pulled the covers over my head. The day just seemed wrong. I considered staying home, but I loved my job and had never missed a day, so I rolled out of bed and by 7:30 a.m. I was in my office in the Pentagon.
Because of scheduled renovations our office had relocated the previous Friday into temporary office space in the C-ring. Contractors had helped move our boxes and equipment, but one safe that exceeded the weight limit for the contractors was left for us to haul that morning.
At 9 a.m. we sent our two largest men with an industrial-sized dolly to retrieve the safe. They had some trouble moving the safe, but by 9:30 a.m. they were back in the new office.
Seven minutes later our old office was gone. Our home for the past year was consumed by smoke and fire as American Airlines Flight 77 ripped into the building.
From our area the evacuation of the building was orderly, with no sense of panic. Locating our coworkers once outside was hampered by lack of planning and all cell frequencies being overloaded.
We stayed away the next day, but by September 13 we were back in the office while fires still smoldered above us.
I worked at the Pentagon for another twelve years. After the 9/11 memorial was completed, I visited often to honor a friend who had died and respect the many others I never knew.
Lee Alloway
Culpeper
‘I sent the civilians home and went to war’
In 2001, we were in the midst of Pentagon reconstruction. It was a big job on an old building. To accommodate the change, our office moved from an interior space near South Parking to a plush E-Ring space overlooking the helipad on the north side of the Adult Care Facility. Orders took me to Langley late that summer. Commutes being complex in Washington, I stopped at the Pentagon to pick up some left-behind workout gear at the POAC—the Pentagon Athletic Center.
It was a lovely, still-dark cool morning, moon hovering in a rich velvet sky. A couple hours later, I was in the office at the CIA, Original HQ Building, 6th floor. Surprising tumult began down the hall. Word spread quickly, office to office. A building had been hit in New York, unclear as to which one. We paused to assess the impact, knowing something like this happened to the Empire State Building years before, in WW II. Then report of a second airplane into the Trade Center.
Us next? I sent the civilians home and went to war.
Later, relocated to a secure space, I was trying to complete a call for the DCI to the Chief of NSA to ascertain fact. Next to then-CIA Director George Tenet, we leaned on a gray cubical wall as the first tower came down. There was grim and real certainty. What followed is with me today in Culpeper.
‘We saw smoke from the Pentagon’
I worked for the Department of the Army, Military Management Command located at the Hoffman building in Alexandria.
All of us heard that the Twin Towers in New York City had been hit by a plane. Myself and others went to the Command Center to watch on their TVs.
Then we heard that the Pentagon was also hit by a plane. We looked out our windows and saw the smoke from the Pentagon.
Myself and others became very nervous. We didn’t know if we would be next. Several of us went home.
I was extremely nervous. I was supposed to be there for a meeting where the plane had it. A co-worker’s wife was there and was hurt badly. One of the generals in our building was at the Pentagon and was killed.
I came home, called my sister at work and let her know I was OK. My cousin from Connecticut called to make sure I was OK.
A few days later I had to be at the Pentagon. The destruction of the area gave me the chills and I thanked “God” for sparing my life.
That day left me with a lot of anxiety. Each year on 9/11, I remember that day vividly as if I am right there again, and think of all those that died needlessly.
‘My soul was irrevocably wounded that day’
My husband was on leave that particular day, having taken a few days off following his Sept. 4 birthday. At that time in our United States Navy life he was attached to Patuxent River Naval Air Station.
We were leisurely sipping coffee that morning not really paying much attention to the Good Morning America chatter that was coming from the TV in the background. Not until I noticed Diane Sawyer’s face as she froze and listened more intently to what I suspect was her earpiece. The next thing we knew we were seeing sights of one of the Twin Towers, billowing smoke….and then the whole world, and ours, fell apart.
We sat, unable to speak as we watched the newscasts unfold. As we processed what was happening we began making frantic calls; my husband to the base and me to my mother and brother.
My mother, who lived alone and was well into her 80’s, had not heard the news. My brother’s mother-in-law was at work at the Pentagon that day. Thank God she was not in the area that was under attack and was safe.
All day we watched the news. Both of us being registered nurses, we began making plans to volunteer to go to New York to assist with the injured.
But as the day dragged on, we understood that this would ultimately be a mission not of rescue, but of recovery. By midnight our emotions were so raw, we were so filled with anger, grief, agony and pain that we tumbled into bed, exhausted.
I can still see the newscast images of people jumping to their deaths rather than be burned alive. I can’t imagine, I just can’t. I try but I just can’t. And in my heart I know I don’t ever want to.
I will never forgive the terrorists for causing so much pain for so many innocent people. Never. My soul was irrevocably wounded that day. As man’s inhumanity to man continues I will continue to never understand.
William L Walters, LCDR, USN, NC, Retired
‘I felt my voice cracking with emotion as I spoke’
I was sitting in teacher Kathy Garrett’s first-grade class on the floor with students as she conducted her morning calendar activities. Rob Hauman, Assistant Principal, came to get me with a somber look on his face. He told me as we walked to the conference room to watch TV that one of the Twin Towers had been hit by an airliner. As we watched the news coverage we saw what the world saw—a second plane hit the other tower.
We then decided to go to each teacher and quietly tell them what happened. We instructed them to keep the television off and not allow kids to surf the Internet. My goal was to keep the children of Sycamore Park oblivious to the horror that was befalling us. I felt it best to keep it quiet and keep our focus on teaching and learning and to keep our routines. I thought it was best for parents to talk to their children about the day’s scary events once they got home.
Of course calls from anxious parents came to the school office. We assured parents their children were safe and unaware of what had happened. As the day wore on a number of parents came to pick their children up, prompting some kids to ask why their classmates were leaving. Teachers answered nonchalantly, quickly changing the subject.
I recall going outside to the playground to watch the children during recess. It was a surreal scene. It was a spectacular weather day. I listened to the shrieks of joy, the giggles, and laughter of the children at play. I watched them run, slide, and swing without a care in the world. (As childhood should be.) My mind was replaying the awful images of NYC, the Pentagon, and Flight 93 in a field in Pennsylvania.
After the school had dismissed and the students were on their way to their families and caretakers, I called a staff meeting and updated the staff on what the news reported. Our nation had been attacked violently and what was going to happen next, no one knew. I recall my voice cracking with emotion as I spoke praising their professionalism, keeping their composure for the kids and teaching them as if nothing had happened. I told them to go home and hug their families. And we did.
‘When I heard about the Pentagon I cried’
On 9/11 I was working in Northern Virginia, Manassas to be specific. I was working for a government contractor at the time, in a building with limited cell phone access. We heard the news on the Radio station WTOP.
Everyone just became petrified. Co-workers were running down the halls in search of more information. I left the facility at lunch time to find the traffic in Manassas to be unreal, I saw people in cars crying, and obviously traumatized. Returning to work we were able to use company outside lines to check on any loved ones. Announcements were made over our PA system giving what little status they could and ensuring that our facility was safe.
The drive back to Culpeper was horrible. When I heard about the Pentagon I cried. My father (now deceased) was retired military intelligence, he had been there many times.
This event polarized our nation and our neighborhoods. For anyone to believe that this was an attack organized by our own government is insane. I pray that this kind of attack on our soil will not happen again.
Americans need to understand what living in this country means, not everyone is in agreement with policies, but the protections we have are immeasurable.
‘Our lives were changed in a big way’
That day was crystal clear in the sky. I was on my way to work to do a job in Shelby, Madison County and remember distinctly looking at my truck clock reading 8:42 a.m.
I had a load of materials to install for some friends my age. Soon after 9 a.m. the resident lady came out and said I needed to come inside to see the TV., something about a plane flying into a New York City building. The second plane had just crashed into the World Trade Tower. The horror on film was unspeakable, and anyone old enough realized immediately our lives were changed in a big way.
The woman and her husbnad had taken up smoking one cigarette a day. I had quit my pipe for 6 years. I asked her for a smoke. In one week I was up to 10 cigars a day, now 20 years later I am still on my tobacco pipe.
My first thought at the time ...my very first, once I had my smoke... was, “Oh my God, what this is going to do to the entire law enforcement establishment across the country.” Every johnny-jump-up deputy is going to be on red alert, even at the county level, and I wondered how that would play out here. Look now at Homeland Security, TSA, NSA. Bush created all these as we see them now.
The next day on my way home I pulled over on the shoulder near Brightwood, headed north on Highway 29 to get my binoculars out and look up at the Blue Ridge. There was an area I was going to visit where I had found a cave, and needed a visual from a distance. When I put my binoculars down just then a state trooper was passing me, and a Madison deputy was headed south across the median, looking at me.
He turned around and followed me all the way to the county line.
‘Can it really be true?’
As told to Star-Exponent Editor Emily Jennings:
A “Tiger” is almost always a family member who is invited by a Sailor to sail with them from the final port of call on a long deployment to homeport.
I was a Navy safety officer on the Constellation, just coming back from a six-month cruise, and we stopped at Pearl Harbor to pick up some Tigers (family members of sailors). The Navy had a program when you got to the end of a cruise you could have family members cruise with you during that last week, so my wife flew out to Hawaii with my son so he could ride with me from there to San Diego.
The ship departed on the 9th or 10th of September. So on the morning of the 11th when we woke up we saw on closed circuit TV the towers, one coming down as I turned it on. It was hard to believe it was really happening.
Usually they would have a big airshow set up as you come into harbor but all that got cancelled and we went into war mode. With live munitions on board we were told to go back out—to drop off the Tigers and embark again in case we were needed, in case there were more threats. So here I had my son, 8 or 9 years old, who I had to get off the ship, and my wife couldn’t get there because they grounded all the flights out of Hawaii—she was stuck basically in a foreign country. They grounded all the flights everywhere. We worked it out eventually, someone from her work came and picked him up until she could get there.
My ship did go back out. We wondered, is somebody going to strike the base, or damage the ship? Will military property be sabotaged? We had bombs and missiles on board, an automatic military force ready to respond, everything was there. We ended up just going out again for a few days, but at the time, we didn’t know how long it would be.
I just remember sitting there with my son on the floor of the state room and watching the TV, looking at something I couldn’t fathom, asking “Can it really be true?” And also the realization you knew your life was going to change, but it was unknown exactly how.
J.R. Reddig, CAPT, USN-Ret.
Culpeper
