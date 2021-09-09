Star-Exponent readers share memories of 9/11

We then decided to go to each teacher and quietly tell them what happened. We instructed them to keep the television off and not allow kids to surf the Internet. My goal was to keep the children of Sycamore Park oblivious to the horror that was befalling us. I felt it best to keep it quiet and keep our focus on teaching and learning and to keep our routines. I thought it was best for parents to talk to their children about the day’s scary events once they got home.

Of course calls from anxious parents came to the school office. We assured parents their children were safe and unaware of what had happened. As the day wore on a number of parents came to pick their children up, prompting some kids to ask why their classmates were leaving. Teachers answered nonchalantly, quickly changing the subject.

I recall going outside to the playground to watch the children during recess. It was a surreal scene. It was a spectacular weather day. I listened to the shrieks of joy, the giggles, and laughter of the children at play. I watched them run, slide, and swing without a care in the world. (As childhood should be.) My mind was replaying the awful images of NYC, the Pentagon, and Flight 93 in a field in Pennsylvania.