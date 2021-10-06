Star-Exponent will publish 'Honor Our Heroes' in November

The Culpeper Star-Exponent will take submissions to recognize local military veterans from now through Friday, Oct. 29, for its annual “Honor Our Heroes” section.
This year’s section will be published on Nov. 11. New submissions for this year’s printed section must include the submitter’s name and email, the veteran’s first and last name, branch of service, years served and one photo.
Through Oct. 8, readers can send photos and information (name, branch of service and years served) to news@starexponent.com. Submitters please include your own contact information. Those submitting information for more than one veteran should send a separate email for each person.
ONLINE
Through Sunday, Oct. 24, readers can go here, (https://starexponent.com/honoring-our-veterans/honoring_our_heroes/) to fill out the online form for submissions. They must provide a photo of the person along with the name, branch of service and years served. Those who are submitting information for more than one veteran will have to complete a separate form for each person.
SUBMIT IN PERSON
From 9 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. on five weekdays—Monday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 22—people can bring photos to the newspaper office to have them scanned. People can write down the veteran’s name, military branch and years served, along with their name and phone number, on paper and bring it with them. Submitters please include your own contact information as well.
No one will be allowed to wait for the images to be scanned, so people will have to make arrangements to return later for the photos or leave a self-addressed stamped envelope in which they can be returned.
The newspaper’s office is at 122 W. Spencer Street in downtown Culpeper.
Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425