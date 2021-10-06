Star-Exponent will publish 'Honor Our Heroes' in November

The Culpeper Star-Exponent will take submissions to recognize local military veterans from now through Friday, Oct. 29, for its annual “Honor Our Heroes” section.

This year’s section will be published on Nov. 11. New submissions for this year’s printed section must include the submitter’s name and email, the veteran’s first and last name, branch of service, years served and one photo.

EMAIL

Through Oct. 8, readers can send photos and information (name, branch of service and years served) to news@starexponent.com. Submitters please include your own contact information. Those submitting information for more than one veteran should send a separate email for each person.

ONLINE

Through Sunday, Oct. 24, readers can go here, (https://starexponent.com/honoring-our-veterans/honoring_our_heroes/) to fill out the online form for submissions. They must provide a photo of the person along with the name, branch of service and years served. Those who are submitting information for more than one veteran will have to complete a separate form for each person.

SUBMIT IN PERSON