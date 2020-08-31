State adds 847 new COVID-19 cases as of Aug. 31

The Virginia Dept. of Health reported a total of 120,954 positive cases of the novel coronavirus statewide as of Monday, Aug. 31—847 new cases since the day before.
Across Virginia, 2,580 have died from the respiratory illness, including 11 deaths added to Monday’s count.
As of Aug. 31, the Rappahannock Rapidan Health District reported 2,285 positive COVID-19 cases—114 more than on Aug. 22.
The District spanning Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties has had 30 deaths from the illness since reporting began in March—one more than a week ago, occurring in Orange County, according to VDH.
In the local district, 28,471 people had been tested for COVID-19. The current seven-day positivity rate in the Culpeper area was 6.9 percent as of Monday, compared to 7.4 percent statewide.
The most cases locally have been in people in their 20s, 30s and 40s (1,265 cases) while continuing to disproportionately impact Hispanics (762 cases) in the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.
Local deaths have most impacted the older generations. Of the 30 total deaths in the Culpeper region, 10 of the people were in their 80s, nine in their 70s and five in their 60s.
Across Virginia, 1.58 million people had been tested for the illness as of Aug. 31.
