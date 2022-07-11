Agencies see more demand for suicide-prevention classes

Too often after a suicide, Michelle Wagaman hears the same four words from someone who knew the victim: “If I only knew.”

In her work with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, she helps train people on how to recognize a possible crisis and lead someone through steps to avoid tragedy.

“What I find is a lot of people won’t ask directly, ‘Are you having thoughts of suicide?’ because the answer scares them,” said the prevention services director. “Once you ask the question and have the answer, you have to respond.”

Having the education, and comfort level, to broach the scary subject may help prevent deaths by suicide—and Wagaman and other health officials are seeing an increase in requests for such training as well as other mental health awareness programs.

The demand comes as the Fredericksburg area, along with the rest of the state and nation, faces the ongoing fallout from the pandemic and other issues that have surfaced in its wake.

Even before the pandemic, one person was dying by suicide every eight hours in Virginia, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed suicide rates dropped slightly nationwide in the early months of the pandemic—and some experts attributed that to the way people sometimes rise to meet a challenge in the face of adversity.

But as that adversity has lingered for three years and revealed other systemic problems, health officials are sounding the alarm about the growing need for mental health services, including classes on suicide prevention.

More than half the people participating in the 2022 Community Health Assessment for the Fredericksburg area rated mental health problems, including depression, anxiety, stress and suicide, as the most important health issue facing the region.

The Virginia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics recently brought to light trends that “paint an alarming picture” about mental health among children and adolescents. During 2020, mental-health visits to emergency departments rose by 24% for children 5–11 and 31% for those ages 12–17 from the previous year.

Suspected suicide attempts that resulted in emergency room visits were up by more than 50% among girls ages 12–17 nationwide in early 2021 compared to the year before the pandemic.

“Many pediatricians like me are providing mental health care, including prescribing medications for depression and anxiety that would normally be provided by psychiatrists,” said Dr. Michael Martin, president of the state chapter of pediatricians. “What else can we do when a child and family are in crisis and there is no one else available to treat them for weeks or even months?”

‘WAYS TO GET HELP’

Local officials are seeing similar trends in service demands.

The RACSB trained 600 people throughout the Fredericksburg area in Mental Health First Aid—how to recognize various crises including potential suicide—in the fiscal year that ended June 30. That was a 43% increase over fiscal 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

For the first time since COVID-19 hit the scene, RACSB will provide ASIST, a two-day intensive class called Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training later this month—and again in November and December. The training is free and includes lunch, but participants must commit to both days.

ASIST will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 21–22 at River Club, 10825 Tidewater Trail, in Spotsylvania County. More information is available at prevention@rappahannockareacsb.org and registration at bit.ly/ASISTregistration.

RACSB also continues to offer its one-day program, Mental Health First Aid, to local businesses, police officers, individuals and local governments. In early 2021, the agency teamed with Stafford County to provide training to 80 county employees as part of the “Stafford CARES” program.

Signs with emergency numbers and the encouragement that “you are not alone” were posted throughout county parking lots and buildings, said Donna S. Krauss, deputy county administrator.

“We recognized there was an increase in suicide in our community,” she said, “and we wanted people to know there were services out there and ways to get help if they needed help.”

Krauss heard a lot of feedback from employees about how the training helped them be more aware of their own personal issues—and when they might be feeling overwhelmed—as well as what others were facing at work, whether that was fellow employees or people who did business in county buildings.

“It really demonstrates that no matter where you are in the government, no matter what your role, the impact you can have to our community can be tremendous,” she said.

Wagaman would like to see Mental Health First Aid become as familiar to the public as CPR training. In addition, RACSB is getting ready to launch a three-hour course called safeTALK on suicide alertness. More information is available from Wagaman at mwagaman@rappahannockareacsb.org.

CRISIS IS ‘HERE NOW’

Mental Health of America of Fredericksburg has seen similar increases in people seeking professional help, said Barb Barlow, executive director. Her agency keeps a list of local providers, their availability and insurance requirements and shares that information through its HelpLine. The service is available online at mhafred.org/helpline and at 540/371-2704, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Based on current activity, Barlow expects HelpLine workers to field calls from 2,000 people this year who need assistance finding a therapist or psychiatrist. But sharing names and numbers from a directory won’t be the extent of the help that’s offered.

There’s been a shortage of mental health providers in Fredericksburg—and much of Virginia—for decades, and that’s why the agency created the HelpLine, to provide an up-to-date list of who’s available where and what services they provide.

But because more people have recognized the need for help, those trying to make appointments are finding wait times as long as six months, Barlow said.

The HelpLine team checks in regularly with people waiting to be seen by a professional and Barlow expects them to place 10,000 calls this year.

If people are experiencing suicidal thoughts—known as suicide ideation in mental health circles—they’re immediately connected with the RACSB’s 24-hour emergency services line at 540/373-6876.

“The stigma around mental health is lowering as a result of the pandemic, which is a good thing, and people are saying they want to get help,” said Barlow, noting there simply aren’t enough providers to care for them all. “People talk about the crisis down the road, but it’s here now.”

‘HEAVY SITUATIONS’

Mental Health America of Fredericksburg is training more people to serve as peer-to-peer counselors within communities. And it offers free suicide prevention classes to every locality in Planning District 16, which includes Fredericksburg and the counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford—but not every jurisdiction includes the classes in its schedule, Barlow said.

Training can help someone recognize if a teenager is dealing with typical “adolescent angst or if something else is going on,” Wagaman said. Plus, she said, those trained may be able to spot the signs of crisis and connect people with needed resources.

They also learn the value of reassurance, “that thoughts of suicide are common but we don’t have to act on them and there are resources available,” she said.

Ivy Lee, who works with RACSB’s Healthy Families, said she’s constantly checking in with friends and family members since completing the ASIST training in March 2020. Within a week, she saw a young man at the YMCA who seemed “super, super sad” and she asked if he was OK. When he said he was fine, she put her training into place and asked if there’s an adult—a parent or coach—he would check in with later.

Lee said she does the same with family and friends, making sure they’re OK and have someone to talk to, if needed. She’s always been the kind of person tuned in to others but the training opened her eyes to the point “now I really can’t just walk past” someone who’s obviously hurting.

“There’s a lot of heavy situations happening these days,” she said.