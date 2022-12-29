Artist spends month living on the edge of New Mexican national park

Robyn Ryan expected to learn everything she could about the national monument in New Mexico during her month as an artist in residence.

The Fauquier County painter and sculptor planned to immerse herself in the history of Bandelier National Monument, its canyons, mesas and caves carved into cliffs of soft rock. She hoped she might see some mule deer and elk, bobcats and coyotes.

Ryan also realized she had to learn a few things about herself—and adapt some of her own ways of thinking before she could set up her first portable studio.

As she drove into the park west of Santa Fe and south of Los Alamos, she got that funny feeling in her stomach when she discovered how close the road was to the rim of a canyon. A tiny rock wall separated her from the vastness below.

“I realized I have a precipice issue,” she said, recalling the little talk she had with herself, to work up the nerve to go out and see the park. “Turns out, Robyn, you’re in a canyon. There are precipices everywhere.”

Dealing with them “became very symbolic” as the 58-year-old literally lived on the edge during her month in Bandelier. Even though she’d been to numerous national parks and had painted several times elsewhere in New Mexico, dealing with the steep rock faces of Bandelier was a new battle.

She also got altitude sickness for the first time, and the bouts of dizziness only made things worse.

On one particular trail with switchbacks that zigged and zagged, taking her ever higher toward even steeper drop-offs and more stunning views, she had to stop repeatedly, pray to summon her courage and faith, and walk on.

The views captured in her watercolor journal, as well as paintings she’s working on, seem to have been worth the struggle.

“I really feel like I discovered that childlike wonder again and just being willing to do those things that as a kid, you wouldn’t think twice about, but as adults we’re so fearful,” she said.

Her wonder, especially, came alive on a hike along Falls Trail.

“The colors hadn’t disappeared yet, so there was still a lot of fall color and it was magical,” she said. “That was the day I really started feeling joyful, and I was all by myself in this very remote place, but it was spectacular.”

Ryan also discovered how much she enjoys “en plein air” or painting outdoors. After a lifetime as a studio artist, she knew she’d have to adjust her methods in order to sit out on the edge of a trail and capture what she saw.

But she prepared herself for that moment, just as everything else she’s done with paint and brushes, clay and molds.

“She’s like a scientific artist, not a fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants artist,” said D.D. Lecky, a longtime friend and co-owner of LibertyTown Arts Workshop in Fredericksburg, where some of Ryan’s work is displayed.

Ryan prepares, sketches, studies and plans her work, Lecky said, which is “incredibly useful, especially when you’re celebrating animal forms,” such as horses, ospreys or eagles, which Ryan sculpts or paints.

That accuracy is “the difference between a work that’s gonna sing” and one whose details may be a little off and easily spotted, Lecky said.

Ryan may be adept at combining science and creativity because she spent 32 years working in engineering and programming at the Navy base in Dahlgren. Even though she took her first private lessons at age 8, when her mother’s teacher noticed her affinity for watercolors, Ryan said she was “too chicken to pursue (art) in college.”

She let one side of her brain focus on work that paid the bills—in her case, integrating systems that warfighters used in the field—and the other side run free when she was away from her 9-to-5 job.

Ryan said she’s like her first name, Robyn, as she typically flits from one project to another in her studio in the woods of southern Fauquier.

The artist-in-residence program forced her to go with the flow while combining her comfort of being organized.

“That’s how I’ve lived all these years. I’ve been a binge painter until now,” she said. “I’d go off for 10 days and paint because I had to work for a living.”

In order to be in the moment at Bandelier, Ryan joined the Loudoun Sketch Club last spring, almost as soon as she learned she was chosen for the New Mexico program.

Ryan started going outside to paint Piedmont vistas. Her first pieces took about four hours and Ryan knew she wouldn’t be able to devote that kind of time on the Bandelier trails.

She assigned herself a 90-minute deadline with the goal of 90% completion. She’d allow herself time to do the final tweaking in the studio.

When she started doing the sketches within the assigned time, she focused on how to carry her paints, brushes and other items needed. She ended up carrying dried acrylics in large day-of-the-week pill dispensers. The individual slots gave her the variety of colors she needed in a lightweight case.

Ryan sent supplies to a longtime friend in Santa Fe, including the puffy coats, Under Armour gear and fingerless gloves needed when daytime temps dropped into the 30s. She thought about the workshops she’d hold while at the park and made sure she had materials to make her own paper or create worksheets that illustrated the various layers of her collages.

Bandelier provided a “casita,” a small house where she stayed for the month, but no stipend. In exchange, she was asked to present interactive sessions with visitors, and park officials were pleased.

“I think Robyn put a lot of work into everything,” said Joanie Budzileni, a program manager at Bandelier. “She prepared before she got here, she put a lot of time and energy while she was here and she really made an effort to reach out to the public, which is exactly what we want, for the public to see the park through the artist’s eye.”

Even though Ryan finished the program the end of November, she’ll probably spend the better part of 2023 either finishing the pieces that she started or catching up with online classes she gives — and had to delay because she was preparing for her trip.

As soon as she returned and had better internet coverage than inside a canyon, she started uploading blogs and videos onto a website, robynryanart.com/bandelier-national-monument-artist-residency/.

Just as if she were putting together a PowerPoint presentation for the Navy, she’s organized the content into three categories: preparations, during the residency and what’s next. She hopes the entries will chronicle her experiences, shed light on the park and encourage other artists to pursue similar residencies, armed with her careful notes of preparation.

Likewise, while in Bandelier, she divided her visit into three steps: recording sites around her, either in photos or watercolors; responding to what she saw by deciding what to focus on; and integrating the various pieces.

For instance, a piece called “Canyon Watcher” includes a particularly vocal raven who regularly accompanied Ryan. In the background are the fall colors of the canyon and a petroglyph of a sun, an image that’s actually chiseled into the rock at the Bandelier caves.

The piece checks off every item on the list of what Ryan hoped to accomplish.

“I’ve got my wildlife, I’ve got my canyon environment and I’ve got that cultural symbol,” she said.

Now, all she has to do is integrate the same combination for dozens of other drawings from her month spent living on the edge at Bandelier National Monument.