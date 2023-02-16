Linda Mattes wanted a photo for posterity, in case cancer gets her.

She’s had four surgeries in 10 years to remove tumors from throughout her body. The 61-year-old mother of 11 is expecting her 12th grandchild, and she wanted the great-grandchildren who’ll come later to know what she looks like, if she’s not here to greet them.

The Spotsylvania County woman mentioned the idea to friend Anita Brenchley, who has her own photo business, and Brenchley documented Mattes with a sparkle in her eyes and a slightly mischievous look on her face.

“I just think my great-grandkids will love it,” Mattes said about the image. “It looks like I’m up to something.”

If so, she isn’t the only one.

Brenchley has been known to take things “to a whole new level,” Mattes said, and this project was no different. Brenchley recruited other local women with businesses to help give Mattes not just a photo shoot, but one with glamour.

Julie Ricketts of Downtown Salon in Fredericksburg cut and colored her long hair. Keila Miranda Buendia did her makeup. After Brenchley shot more than 300 photos, her daughter, Tatiana Crandall, who also has her own photo business, edited the selections.

“The women … were just the kindest, most generous people,” Mattes said. “I’m blown away and I’m just overwhelmed with gratitude.”

All Brenchley had to do was describe the kind of person Mattes is and people wanted to do for her like she’s always done for others.

“Linda is the most caring, loving person there is,”’ Brenchley said. “She will help anyone in need at the drop of a hat.”

For instance, Mattes met a woman with a brain tumor while she worked with Jean Fitzgerald, who ran a local housecleaning business. Mattes took care of the woman for 18 months until she developed dementia and was put in a facility.

But she didn’t do well there, and her family asked Mattes, “Can she just be with you?”

“At first, I was like, I would do it in a heartbeat but I don’t know where I would put her,” Mattes said. “I still had 10 kids at home and we were homeschooling.”

She moved bookcases and computer stands so the family could set up a hospital bed between the kitchen and living room. The elderly woman spent her last two weeks on earth under Mattes’ care.

It still blows Fitzgerald’s mind.

“She moved a sick lady into her house and let her die there,” Fitzgerald said. “I mean, who does that?”

Mattes also was called often when people had to move and needed someone to do the final cleaning of their home. One such job was at a cat rescue, and there weren’t enough litter boxes at the place, Mattes said.

“I’m telling you, these are just two stories, but she has done this her whole life,” Brenchley said.

Those who cut her hair or applied her makeup noticed her spirit during their time together.

“She just has a light to her,” said Miranda Buendia, adding the two talked about motherhood most of the session. “I have a toddler and the whole time I was there, I worried he was going to be acting too crazy like toddlers do, but she was so sweet and patient. It was really pleasant having her around.”

Mattes seems to smile at whatever life hands her, seeing almost everything, including cancer, as another learning experience. However, she’s resisted chemotherapy since 2013, when she was first diagnosed with kidney cancer. Then came colon cancer in 2019, when she had her rectum, uterus and part of her colon removed. The stage 4 cancer later spread to her lung and thyroid.

Instead of chemo, she’d rather do alternative measures such as keeping herself as healthy as possible through diet and exercise. Mattes consumes only plants and whole foods. Cruciferous vegetables, such as kale and collards, cabbage and cauliflower, often fill her plate along with broccoli sprouts and microgreens she grows herself.

The vegetables produce a chemical compound called sulforaphane which research has shown may protect the body against cancer, according to the MD Anderson Cancer Center website.

She also uses herbs and supplements, turmeric and various teas. She likes to walk, barefooted, especially through Hazel Grove, which was part of the Battle of Chancellorsville. Mattes talks a lot about electrons, how the body can be prone to disease when they’re depleted, and how contact with the earth, through bare feet, can help restore them.

“Linda reads a lot,” Brenchley said. “She’s done all these things and it’s kept her alive this long. Now she’s gonna try chemo.”

Mattes is matter-of-fact about her prognosis and realizes chemotherapy may extend her life but it won’t cure her. However, the activity “will open up a whole new community of people to talk to and meet, and I feel like, why not?”

When she talks about things that bother her, as a result of a troubled childhood, a deadly disease doesn’t top the list.

“I have gone through a lot of depression. Not about cancer, cancer doesn’t even bother me,” she said. “It’s relationship problems, it’s my kids’ problems. That stuff hurts, but I’m, like, cancer is nothing.”

Plus, the member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says that she has no control over what happens next. A higher authority does.

“I’m just observing it, I think that’s why it doesn’t bother me,” she said. “I’m like, this is something new, let’s try it out, let’s see how it goes.”