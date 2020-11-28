Caroline County Public School Board named Virginia’s School Board of the Year

“Caroline County School Board is honored to be selected as the VSBA School Board of the Year,” said Dr. JoWanda Rollins–Fells, Caroline County School Board chair. “Our board is committed to empowering the next generation of learners, thinkers and leaders. We work with a collaborative mindset in our approach with our superintendent, senior leadership, CCPS staff and community stakeholders. As such, we would like to take the opportunity to thank them for their ongoing support and for showing up powerfully for our students and families. In this COVID environment, we have been living the motto of #ONE CAROLINE. We are honored and appreciate this distinguished award.”