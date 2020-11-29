Chardonnay to Red Silk: Winemakers compete for best wines

Bluestone Vineyard winemaker Lee Hartman said he’s taken careful measures to ensure the Oaked Chardonnay is of high quality out of love for his family.

“When you’re a winemaker and your mom’s favorite wine is Chardonnay, you put a lot of effort into it,” he said, adding that the Blue Ice has done well in tastings rooms since opening in 2011.

Shep Rouse, of Rockbridge Vineyard, is one of the longest standing winemakers in the Valley, having helped with the Virginia Governor’s Cup in 1988 and winning twice since opening in 1993. He said the soil, elevation, air drainage, slopes and high winds are nearly pristine conditions for winemaking.

Phillips said odd-numbered years have a history of better conditions and production for Virginia winemakers.And Pence said she hopes new varieties such as Petit Manseng will rise in popularity in the coming year. Either way, Sally Cowal, of Muse Vineyards, said she’s tired of the Valley being an underrated wine-growing region and hopes next year brings more national acclaim to the growing region.

“It’s not good to be the best-kept secret in the world. I mean, that’s very nice, but I think we’re ready to move to the next step,” she said. “We need to get better-known for the quality of wines that we’re producing and to bring people out from the areas of the state and indeed of the nation that are more populated and have more of a wine-drinking culture than we do.”