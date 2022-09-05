Chatham Bridge project wins regional award

Labor Day travelers who plan to drive Interstate 95, or Interstate 395, on Monday will find the express lanes running strictly northbound all day.

The move to keep the electronically tolled lanes running in one direction is aimed at helping move the expected heavy traffic.

On Tuesday, the express lanes reversal will return to 11 a.m., instead of the 10:30 a.m. reversal time that had been in place.

Bridge project earns honor

The Chatham Bridge rehabilitation project earned praise from fellow transportation professionals recently.

The Rappahannock River bridge, which connects Fredericksburg with Stafford County, was among seven that earned top regional honors in this year’s American Transportation Awards competition, giving them a chance to compete for a national award.

The American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials announced the awards last week.

The Virginia Department of Transportation earned the nod for the bridge project, as well as the eastbound Interstate 66 “Inside the Beltway” widening project in AASHTO’s southern region. Each project was in a different category based on cost. The Chatham Bridge project won the quality of life/community development category for small projects, with costs up to $25 million.

The 80-year-old bridge on State Route 3 was closed in June 2020 for the $23.4 million overhaul. The span was reopened in October.

The rehab work included the removal and replacement of the deck. Crews also performed major repairs on the concrete piers, which enabled the removal of the old bridge’s 15-ton vehicle weight limit. The approaches to the bridge also were improved.

The new roadway is concrete, with a bright, white surface. A nearly 10-foot-wide pedestrian path, separated from the roadway by raised concrete walls, also was added to the bridge and includes a scenic Rappahannock River overlook in the middle.

The awards competition is sponsored by the AASHTO, AAA and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. The regional winning projects will be whittled down further, with the top three scoring projects in each region set to be named Wednesday. Those projects will compete for the top two national prizes.

Industry judges will select the winners, but there also is a people’s choice award that will be decided by online votes. More details can be found at americastransportationawards.org.

AASHTO will announce the national prizes at its October meeting. Winning departments of transportation will receive $10,000 to donate to charity or for scholarships.