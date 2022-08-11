Colonial Beach clinic becomes part of statewide network, just as patient count grows

Lance Carrington discovered that membership has its privileges.

For five years, the Stafford County resident has been the executive director of the Guadalupe Free Clinic of Colonial Beach, which has served uninsured residents of the town and Westmoreland County since 2005.

The facility is an outreach of the Catholic Diocese of Arlington, supported by donors and staffed by volunteers.

It recently achieved full member status in the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics, which will open up the Guadalupe clinic to new funding streams as well as the network of 60 free clinics across the state. Carrington already has sought help from the state association’s CEO, Rufus Phillips, about specific matters.

“The next thing I know, an alert goes out to all directors and two or three reply, saying, try this or try that and here’s a contact,” he said. “That to me has been invaluable.”

Then, there’s the potential for state and federal grants from various sources, which Carrington says couldn’t come at a better time. Guadalupe relies solely on individual donations along with healthy support from Mary Washington Healthcare, he said.

But as COVID-19 and labor shortages have caused a financial pinch in hospitals across the country, MWHC had to stop paying lab fees associated with women’s annual checkups at Guadalupe as well as the Moss Free Clinic. Guadalupe may only do 15 or 20 well-women checkups a year, which test for breast and cervical cancer, but the exams are sorely needed.

“Some of these women who come to us have never had any of these checkups,” Carrington said, “so we’re going to have to pay for them.”

The same is true of dental exams. Guadalupe doesn’t have an in-house dentist, but sends dental cases to Dr. Richard Cottrell in King George County, who charges the clinic half-price.

“Some of our folks have never had dental work, either,” Carrington said. “This is a new funding stream for us that will help us meet the needs and hopefully take a little bit of burden off our donors because money is getting tight because of inflation for them as well.”

The Virginia free clinic group has associate members and full members, 60 organizations across the state focused on providing free health care to the uninsured or underinsured, said Rebecca Butler, vice president of the state association. Those who apply for full membership fill out massive amounts of paperwork to show they meet best-practice standards in order to qualify for what she called “a mark of distinction.”

Phillips said the volunteers, staff and board of directors at the Guadalupe Free Clinic “have a deep devotion to their mission and ultimately those in need in their community.” He said their dedication was especially obvious during the COVID-19 pandemic “in which the clinic stepped up to provide critical public health services and information.”

In early spring 2021, the clinic set up shop—and shots—at the Colonial Beach Community Center, offering COVID-19 vaccines. Businesses and residents chipped in to help with the project by donating money for Band-Aids and other supplies, food for the volunteers and even gravel for the new driveway put in for the project.

The Guadalupe Free Clinic has continued to offer free vaccines, not twice weekly as it did last year, but when at least 50 people sign up for booster shots at the community center.

Carrington, who’s paid a part-time salary for his work even though the demands of grant applications will require more time, said membership in the statewide group comes as the Colonial Beach clinic is seeing more patients. It lost some clientele after the Medicaid expansion in 2019, as some of those previously served became eligible for the government health-insurance program.

Then, with the country’s labor shortage and the Biden administration’s view toward immigration, Carrington said more Hispanics who came to the Northern Neck area on work visas encouraged relatives to join them. Word spread about the clinic among Spanish speakers who couldn’t afford health insurance—and Hispanics make up more than eight of every 10 clients, Carrington said.

Last year, Guadalupe Free Clinic saw 247 patients. So far in 2022, it’s seen 201 people who are counted only once in the total even though many had multiple appointments.

“There’s a lot of job opportunities” in the seafood and farm industries as well as manufacturing, Carrington said. “This is the work nobody else wants to do.”

Being able to apply through the state clinic association for specific grants, whether for dental services or patient outreach, will allow the clinic to use other donations to cover areas for which state and federal grants are not available, he said.

The membership status also was timely as the Guadalupe Free Clinic is looking to expand from its small space on the grounds of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church. It’s looking for possible commercial space elsewhere to serve even more clients, Carrington said.

That’s the whole point of the network of clinics, Phillips said.

“Every person deserves access to basic health care services,” he said, and “Virginia’s network of free and charitable clinics are there to provide accessible and inclusive services to those that fall through the gaps of the health care system.”

More information about free clinics is available at vafreeclinics.org or 804/340-3434.