Colonial Beach earns historic district with help from civic, business groups

“And now, because of the tax credits, we have the chance of keeping them and making further history as times go along,” she said.

But there are considerations that go beyond dollars and cents.

“One reason we qualified is the different styles of architecture here,” Reimherr said. “It’s a little slice of time where you can see all these different historic periods.”

Reimherr emphasized that preservation in Colonial Beach is not just about historic buildings, but the people and diversity in the town.

“We are a uniquely diverse community—of all economic levels, races and cultures—and preserving the history and culture here means preserving life for the people of this town and working to secure their future here,” she said.

The nonprofit’s chief is particularly concerned about gentrification and displacement that can occur with history-focused redevelopment.

“We’re on guard for that, not wanting to replace what’s here, but to build it up and build upon it,” Reimherr said.

She is convinced the information included in the application is important for a number of reasons.

“Even if you’re not in the historic district, we think this will make anyone doing development to think more about maintaining the historic integrity of their building and possibly qualify for tax credits in other areas of town in the future,” she said. “Maybe they won’t want to toss the baby out with the bathwater, and repair things instead of replacing them, if for nothing more than to fit in with the rest of town.”

