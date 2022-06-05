'Consistency and love' theme at farm animal sanctuary

As soon as Emily Peck starts walking among the fenced-in pig pens, the concert begins.

Some of those in the grassy pastures of Stafford County grunt as she approaches. Others oink. Some let out a combination of the two—maybe a “groink”?—along with a chorus of snorts and squeals, barks, cries and high-pitched whines.

“Pigs are loud,” Peck pointed out, busily moving from one group to another on a steamy morning.

While the 28-year-old has been a horse person for years, she’s also partial to pigs, and got a black pot-bellied one named Leo as a wedding present. But the dozens of swine gathered around her on a recent hot day are not ones she and husband Brandon bought after they married in 2015.

They’re ones saved from demise when their owners realized that pigs advertised as “teacup” size became more like soup bowls. Abandoned pigs sometimes were found roaming rural roads of the Middle Peninsula, where Peck used to live.

“Not a lot of people adopt pot-bellied pigs, and she always came to the rescue for us,” said Jacky Wilson, a senior officer with the Gloucester County Animal Control Shelter near Williamsburg. “She was just a super-sweet soul who took in animals because she had the space.”

Peck was able to care for animals when her parents, Ken and Eileen Gedicke, ran a campground in Gloucester. The animal operation snowballed—as rescues often do—and the Gedickes and Pecks decided to go whole hog.

They sold the campground and bought the 114-acre Willowdale Farm in the White Oak area, several miles off State Route 218. The rescue Peck started in 2016 at the campground evolved into Campfire Critters Animal Sanctuary as the group earned nonprofit status in 2020 and moved to Stafford a year ago.

They’ve spent months carving large pastures into smaller fields and adding shelters for pigs and horses, alpacas and llamas, goats and donkeys, rabbits and barn cats. They haven’t openly advertised their shelter, which is primarily for abandoned farm animals, but word of mouth has spread.

Campfire Critters currently has a menagerie of more than 80 animals. More will be accepted when proper pens, fences and space are available, Peck said. Donations and grants have helped to this point, but Campfire Critters is looking for local volunteers and funding.

“We have the land,” she said. “I have a plan of where everything could go if we had the money to do it.”

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY

Campfire Critters is hosting an open house from 1–4 p.m. on Sunday to give the public a chance to take in the sights and sounds of the farm. The address is 160 Willowdale Lane, Fredericksburg. There will be pony rides, a petting zoo, games and food trucks—all vegetarian, of course.

Admission is free but donations are required with an activity called “Cow Encounters.”

More information is available at campfirecritters@gmail.com, or on Campfire Critters Animal Sanctuary website or Facebook page.

Merilyn Highfield lives near the sanctuary and serves on its board of directors. Her late father-in-law owned Willowdale Farm and she’s thrilled with the work of the new owners.

“It’s so wonderful how much progress they’ve made,” said Highfield who also volunteers at the farm and has seen Peck’s pace. “She does 95% of the work at this point.”

That’s in addition to the job from which earns Peck a salary—giving riding lessons and training horses at the newly built barn and show ring on the property.

Peck also is the mother of two sons under age 3. She said she doesn’t believe in sending children to day care, so her husband and mother watch the boys while she’s working.

Like Peck, Highfield is fond of pigs. She calls them “whip smart” and says she’d put their intelligence level up against dogs any day of the week. But there also are plenty of other four-legged critters that need attention.

“There’s a lot of work to be done, even socializing animals that have never been socialized,” Highfield said. “You can be a professional petter, just sit there and pet them or be near them and not be scary and wait until they come around.”

‘CONSISTENCY AND LOVE’

Peck got Sydney and Sicily, mother and daughter Arabian horses, from a “kill pen” in North Carolina. They were slated for slaughter because each has a gait that’s slightly “off of the trot,” Peck said, and neither was ever ridden.

“These two were completely untouchable when they got to us in November,” Peck said. “It wasn’t even formal training or anything. Honestly, it was just consistency and love. They decided it was OK, and now they stand there and let us pet them.”

While the Arabians were a little jumpy from the clicking of a camera’s shutter, Sydney still approached visitors and rubbed her muzzle against them.

In another field, goats climbed into the utility vehicles—sometimes when riders were still aboard—looking for food or attention. A feisty girl named Mary Poppins grabbed a notebook from a reporter’s hand and tried to steal her water bottle. Another goat named Baathoven rubbed his head against the visitors, then climbed into the front seat of the vehicle as if he were ready for a ride—or to take the wheel.

Livestock that couldn’t be caught when a nearby farmer got out of the cow-calf business also have become part of Campfire Critters. Brandon Peck spent a lot of time with them and they are friendly to the point of getting too close for comfort.

Three cows and seven calves were named after characters in children’s books—there’s always a theme with the names—and a red Angus named Clifford the Big Red Moo stuck a stinky large head into the utility vehicle.

Peck gently pushed it back, saying: “Can you get your cow-poop ear off of me?”

Like every other animal on the place, the cattle will live at the sanctuary until they die or are euthanized as part of what Peck calls “a mercy kill.” That may eventually be the fate of Spartan, a quarter pony with a genetic disease which causes his skin to stretch and tear.

Peck regularly checks the sheet draped over him for new signs of blood. Just rubbing against a fence will cause his skin to rip.

“Basically, he’ll stay here for as long as he’s comfortable,” she said.

LIVE IN PEACE

The only animals not interested in human contact seemed to be a few skittish donkeys and alpacas and the barn cats that do not make their presence known. Soon after moving to the county last year, Peck contacted Stafford County Animal Control to offer the farm as a resource. Stafford doesn’t get many livestock, but has feral cats and asked Peck if she could take them, said Nicole Bates, animal shelter manager.

After the cats were vaccinated, spayed or neutered, they have the run of the farm and can “live their lives in peace with an endless food supply,” according to the sanctuary website.

Bates looks forward to more interaction with Campfire Critters and Peck.

“She seems very willing to help and get involved,” Bates said. “We’re very excited to see in the future what we can send over her way.”