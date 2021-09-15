Culpeper Free Clinic plans Oyster Fest fundraiser

After a year’s hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Free Clinic of Culpeper is again pleased to announce its Oyster Fest fundraiser on Oct. 2.

The evening event will help to provide life-saving medical care and prescriptions to community members in need who do not have health insurance, the clinic said.

The Oyster Fest dinner, music and silent auction will take place on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Rock Hill Farm, a full-service event venue in Culpeper County.

Cap’n Corbin’s Seafood will provide the buffet, including fresh oysters prepared three ways, a pig roast, a variety of salads, hush puppies and dessert.

While dining, attendees will enjoy the music of Culpeper band A.P. Project, offering a unique blend of Americana, country, and classic rock songs.

“We are so appreciative of the local support this event receives,” clinic Director Tammy LaGraffe said. “From the beautiful event site to the food to the music, along with all the wonderful sponsors and silent auction donations and attendees, the Culpeper community truly shines in their support of Oyster Fest.”