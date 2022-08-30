Expect delays with I-95 crossing project bridge work

Overnight lane closures are scheduled on Interstate 95 this week as work advances on a new span for the northbound Rappahannock River crossing project.

While the work is focused on the northbound bridge under construction the lane closures will happen on the southbound side “for equipment staging,” the Virginia Department of Transportation tweeted.

The lane closures, in the southbound through-lanes, will be in place from 9 p.m. to 10 a.m., except Friday, when all lanes are scheduled to be reopened at 6 a.m.

The work is a milestone for the second of two crossing projects as crews will be pouring the concrete deck for the new northbound span over the Rappahannock River. Work on the $127-million northbound project started in late 2020 and is scheduled for a summer 2024 completion.

The southbound crossing, which included a new bridge, opened in October.

When both crossing projects are open there will be three new lanes in each direction—separating through-traffic from local traffic—between U.S. 17 in Stafford County and State Route 3 in Fredericksburg.