For light-inspiring smiles, Walker family is a winner

Walker said she doesn’t actually draw out a plan for what goes where, but has an idea where she wants everything to go as she and her two helpers begin pulling the decorations down from the large attic above the family’s garage.

Chuck, who says one of his main duties is getting all the stuff down the ladder each year, said Angie starts with some of the larger figures, setting them out in the front and side yards that will eventually be filled with lights and figures of all kinds.

Chris said his mom also likes to use strings of different types of lights to outline the areas where the decorations will be set out, giving the yard an orderly, well-balanced look.

“I come out and help when I’m not doing schoolwork,” said the 17-year-old. “From the time I was little, the lights and figures were always a part of our Christmas. When I got a little older, I was glad to be able to come out and help putting it up.”

Angie, who said there are plenty of youngsters in the neighborhood who look forward to coming by each Christmas, said encouraging words and questions about when the display would appear helped motivate her to create it once more.