Forgotten Felines for week of Feb. 20, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
Here are this week’s felines:
Hank, male, DSH white and orange, 4 months old
Scott, male, DSH, white and orange, 4 months old
Princess Penelope PrettyWhiskers, female, DLH, 1 year old
Sylvester, male, DSH black and white masked tuxedo, 2 years old
Rosalea,