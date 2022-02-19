 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forgotten Felines for week of Feb. 20, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Here are this week’s felines:

Hank, male, DSH white and orange, 4 months old

Scott, male, DSH, white and orange, 4 months old

Princess Penelope PrettyWhiskers, female, DLH, 1 year old

Sylvester, male, DSH black and white masked tuxedo, 2 years old

Rosalea,

