Forgotten Felines for week of Feb. 27, 2022

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.
To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.
Here are this week’s felines:
Princess Penelope Pretty Whiskers, female, DLH, Tabby, 1-2 years old
Pumpkin Spice, female, DSH torti, 2 years
Nyla, female, Russian Blue/DLH mix, 7 months. Bonded with mother.
Sylvester, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 2 years