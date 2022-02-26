 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Forgotten Felines for week of Feb. 27, 2022

  • 0

Forgotten Felines of Culpeper is a local, nonprofit, 501-c(3) rescue group. All cats are spayed/neutered, up to date on vaccines, and tested negative for feline leukemia.

To learn more or adopt a cat, call 540/717-4420, visit ForgottenFelinesCulpeper.org or look on Facebook for ForgottenFelinesofCulpeper.

Here are this week’s felines:

Princess Penelope Pretty Whiskers, female, DLH, Tabby, 1-2 years old

Pumpkin Spice, female, DSH torti, 2 years

Nyla, female, Russian Blue/DLH mix, 7 months. Bonded with mother.

Sylvester, male, DSH black and white tuxedo, 2 years

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5-year-old dies after UTV crash in Virginia

5-year-old dies after UTV crash in Virginia

Prince George police say a 5-year-old girl in Prince George died Monday, after she was injured ejecting from a UTV. A police spokesperson says the child was the passenger of a Polaris Ranger, the driver was one of her relatives.

Watch Now: Related Video

War in Ukraine - Melitopol: 'A complex, multi-pronged attack'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert