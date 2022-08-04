Former Stafford fire chief in Stafford indicted on molestation charges

The former chief of a Stafford County volunteer fire department was indicted this week on four felony charges, three of which carry potential life sentences.

Gerald Samuel Moore III, 29, is charged with three counts of forcible sodomy and engaging a minor in prostitution. A Stafford grand jury indicted Moore Monday.

Moore is accused of molesting a teenage boy between July 2016 and early the next year, when Moore was a volunteer with the Hartwood Volunteer Fire Department. He was the chief of the Brooke Volunteer Fire Department when he was arrested last year.

The victim, now an adult, claims that the attacks started after he met Moore at a graduation in Fauquier County. Court records state that the first incident took place at a home in Remington where the victim was dog sitting.

The victim said that after he passed out, he woke up naked and tied to a bed while the suspect was standing over him with a digital camera, court records state. He claimed that the man threatened to make the pictures public if the teen refused to continue engaging in sexual activities.

Subsequent incidents occurred in Fauquier and Stafford, the victim said; no charges had been filed in Fauquier as of Wednesday.

In court filings aimed at obtaining the victim’s mental health records, Moore’s attorney, Joseph Flood, described the victim as a “seriously impaired young man who has been in and out of legal trouble since at least his early teens.”

Flood claims the victim has abused illegal drugs and alcohol throughout his life and has repeatedly referred to himself as “insane.” Flood said his mental health records might shine light on the victim’s credibility.

A trial in Stafford Circuit Court will be scheduled at a later date. Moore is currently free on bond.