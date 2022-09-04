Fredericksburg battlefield shares stories and events from the Civil War

On Saturday, the National Park Service hosted a living-history event at the Fredericksburg Battlefield Visitor Center that depicted what life was like for soldiers and civilians during the Civil War.

Visitors were encouraged to talk with the reenactors and participate in the offered programs.

Re-enactor and historian Ed Gantt (top right) spoke on the involvement of the United States Colored Troops’ 23rd Regiment during the war.

Gantt said three Civil War soldiers from the regiment shared his last name, leaving him to believe he is a descendant of those soldiers.

Also, Neil Carmichael of Annapolis (top left) tries to cool off under the shade of his tent and Kolby Alanso (bottom left), 6, protects his ears during a musket firing demonstration.

For video from this event, visit fredericksburg.com.