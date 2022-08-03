 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Gas prices fall for seventh straight week

Henry Hill (copy)

Last month, Henry Hill watched as the cost of his fill-up at a Stafford gas station approaches $100.

 James Scott Baron / The Free Lance–Star

Prices at the pump have decreased for the seventh straight week, with the average cost for a gallon of regular in Virginia now averaging less than $4.

The average cost for gas in the state stood at $3.99 on Monday, according to AAA’s gas price data. Fredericksburg-area gas prices are even lower, with the average standing at $3.71. The local price is 14 cents lower than one week ago and 72 cents less than one month ago, but still $1 higher than a year ago.

The national average cost for gas stood at $4.21 on Monday, down 14 cents from a week ago and 63 cents less than a month ago. National gas prices are $1.04 higher than one year ago.

“Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a Monday blog.

AAA reported on Monday that a survey it conducted reveals drivers are making significant changes to cope with high pump prices. Nearly two-thirds (64%) of U.S. adults changed their driving habits or lifestyle since March, with 23% making “major changes,” AAA reported.

Drivers’ top three changes to offset high gas prices are driving less, combining errands, and reducing shopping or dining out.

While gas prices are dropping across the country, there’s also been an uptick in gas demand.

AAA reported that the Energy Information Administration data showed “gas demand increased from 8.52 million barrels a day to 9.25 million last week.”

That increasing demand could impact the falling prices at the pump.

Lower supplies also could slow the gas price drop, according to GasBuddy’s De Haan.

“The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do,” De Haan said in the blog. “For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 comments

