Get in the Irish spirit: Busch Gardens to keep its St. Patrick Day party going all month long

If the past year isn’t a reason for a pint of Guinness, then nothing is.

And it’ll be flowing at Busch Gardens’ St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, lasting the entire month of March.

Along with Irish-themed beverages, it is offering special entertainment, Irish-themed food and a fully decorated park. And, for the first time in a year, guests can walk through all 10 of Busch Gardens’ European-themed villages. Park capacity will continue to be limited.

Near Williamsburg, the park is just an hour and 40 minutes from Fredericksburg. That makes it an easy day trip. And it has a full enough experience to entertain a family all weekend.

The theme park has been reopening from its pandemic shutdown in phases. This Friday, Busch Gardens will once again open all areas and most of its attractions, including its villages, more than 20 rides, shopping, restaurants and theaters. Limited-capacity events, including January’s Winter Weekends, and February’s Mardi Gras have been the centerpiece for the park’s gradual reopening. Moving forward, according to spokeswoman Cindy Sarko, there will something fun and festive for every weekend of 2021.

