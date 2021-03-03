Get in the Irish spirit: Busch Gardens to keep its St. Patrick Day party going all month long

If the past year isn’t a reason for a pint of Guinness, then nothing is.
And it’ll be flowing at Busch Gardens’ St. Patrick’s Day Celebration, lasting the entire month of March.
Along with Irish-themed beverages, it is offering special entertainment, Irish-themed food and a fully decorated park. And, for the first time in a year, guests can walk through all 10 of Busch Gardens’ European-themed villages. Park capacity will continue to be limited.
Near Williamsburg, the park is just an hour and 40 minutes from Fredericksburg. That makes it an easy day trip. And it has a full enough experience to entertain a family all weekend.
The theme park has been reopening from its pandemic shutdown in phases. This Friday, Busch Gardens will once again open all areas and most of its attractions, including its villages, more than 20 rides, shopping, restaurants and theaters. Limited-capacity events, including January’s Winter Weekends, and February’s Mardi Gras have been the centerpiece for the park’s gradual reopening. Moving forward, according to spokeswoman Cindy Sarko, there will something fun and festive for every weekend of 2021.
The monthlong Celtic festival will be offered Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, March 5–28, and on St. Patrick’s Day on Wednesday, March 17. This will be the first year St. Patrick’s Day will be celebrated there as a monthlong festival. Traditionally, the holiday is celebrated for only a weekend at the park.
The event isn’t just for adults. Sarko said children can join in with a Leprechaun Scavenger Hunt searching for lucky leprechauns hiding throughout the park to win a prize.
The St. Patrick’s Day Celebration also offer a taste of Ireland with dishes, including corned beef and cabbage, bangers and colcannon and other treats. And along with Guinness, green beer and Smithwick’s will be on tap.
There’s also plenty to see, from decorated villages to a tribute to Irish dance on the large Das Festhaus stage. Local Irish dance schools will also perform on Saturdays at the San Marco Theatre. Busch Gardens’ own The Killarney Band will be on hand to perform traditional folk tunes throughout the park.
Before locals make the drive, they should make a timed reservation online, Sarko said. These reservations are required to attend so the park can maintain social distancing.
Sarko said Busch Gardens is operating with enhanced health and safety protocols for cleaning and sanitizing, too. Face coverings are required, and temperature checks are being completed before entry.
She said all of that is in place so people can come out and safely be “Irish for a day, for a weekend, for a month.”
Lindley Estes contributes to The Free Lance-Star.