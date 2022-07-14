Grant gives Fredericksburg $1.2 million for park enhancements

Fredericksburg officials say a $1.2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce will help bring two significant upgrades to the city’s Riverfront Park. Federal officials say the grant will also boost tourism.

“This EDA investment will encourage more people to visit the historic downtown Fredericksburg area, boosting the local business community and creating new jobs,” said U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

On Tuesday, Raimondo said the grant money going to Fredericksburg is funded through the American Rescue Plan, a COVID-19 stimulus package signed into law by President Joe Biden last year.

Locally, the $1.2 million grant will be used to build a live performance stage at Riverfront Park as well as new restroom facilities. The grant will be matched with $300,000 in local funds.

Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said the city has planned and looked forward to the new additions at the park for quite some time.

“This federal grant will help our city live this vision,” Greenlaw said. “We thank the U.S. Economic Development Administration for this generous grant and we can’t wait to get the stage and restrooms installed.”

Riverfront Park occupies 4 acres along the Rappahannock River between the 500 and 700 blocks of Sophia Street. It has a playground and a river-themed walk-in fountain area for kids and adult to enjoy and free Wi-Fi. Planned additions to the park include environmental sensors for air quality and river flooding, digital information kiosks and trail connectivity.

Last year, the U.S. Economic Development Administration awarded $510 million nationwide to help speed recovery in communities that rely on travel, tourism and outdoor recreation activities.