Grant will help Virginia address COVID's 'uneven impact on communities'

One opportunity related to COVID-19 is vaccination, which should continue to be the priority for people in rural communities or those with high poverty rates, the report stated.

The findings of the state study match up with what’s happened locally with the virus, to a degree.

One measurement that puts urban and rural localities on the same footing is the incidence of cases per 100,000 people. By that measurement, Caroline—the most rural locality in the health district—has the highest rates of cases and deaths. Fredericksburg has the highest rates of hospitalization.

For months, state officials have talked about vaccine hesitancy being more pronounced in rural localities, and Caroline shares the lowest vaccination rate in the district with its other rural counterpart, King George.

As of Tuesday, the rate of the overall population with at least one vaccine dose was 40 percent in King George; 41 percent in Caroline; 43 percent in Fredericksburg; 44 percent in Stafford; and 45 percent in Spotsylvania.