 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
NEW SPAN OVER POTOMAC UNDER CONSTRUCTION

Idea to keep old Nice bridge for bikers/hikers is dead in the water

  • 0

As construction proceeds on the new Nice–Middleton Bridge over the Potomac River in Dahlgren, several Maryland politicians have floated the idea of keeping the old bridge in place for pedestrians and bikers to use instead of demolishing it.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Sen. Ben Cardin and Rep. Steny Hoyer recently asked the Maryland Transportation Authority to seek an independent study to see if the 81-year-old bridge could be repurposed for recreational usage, but the idea sank like a rock. The MDTA responded that it was too expensive to maintain, as a 2015 study estimated almost $50 million in costs over a 30-year period.

Officials from both King George County and Virginia went on similar fishing expeditions and inquired about keeping the bridge in place for various recreational uses, but their ideas also were deemed dead in the water.

In addition to cost factors, there are safety issues as well, said James Port Jr., chairman of the MDTA. He spelled out some of those concerns in a four-page response to the Maryland legislators, including the fact the new bridge was designed with the understanding the existing one would be demolished. An analysis done—in wake of the varied requests to keep the old bridge—showed a safety threat to the new bridge, based on Federal Highway Administration guidelines regarding scour, or the erosion of soil around a bridge foundation.

People are also reading…

The new span will formally be known as the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge and is expected to open early next year.

With a cost of $463 million, the new bridge between King George and Charles County, Md., is a whale of a project—one of Maryland’s largest transportation initiatives, according to the MDTA website.

And while the existing bridge doesn’t allow bicyclists, Port said the new one includes several biking safety features such as beacons and signs that will make it easier for those on two wheels to navigate alongside vehicles going 55 miles per hour.

The existing bridge, which carries about 18,000 vehicles a day, is scheduled for demolition after the new, four-lane bridge opens.

Its remains will be planted in the Chesapeake Bay to create a new reef. In other words, it will be sleeping with the fishes.

Cathy Dyson: 540/374-5425

cdyson@freelancestar.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

Rattlesnake stakes claim to stretch of Myrtle Beach, video shows. Social media was horrified.

A beachgoer was out for a stroll when she stumbled upon a slithering surprise on the South Carolina coast, video shows. It turns out, a venomous snake had staked claim in the sand at the popular Myrtle Beach State Park, according to footage from Facebook user Michelle L Robert. “Just thought I would take a nice walk on the beach,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 26. “Was looking for sea glass when ...

UVa Student Council wants new Board of Visitors member out

UVa Student Council wants new Board of Visitors member out

The University of Virginia’s Student Council is calling for the resignation of Bert Ellis, an outspoken UVa alumnus and recently appointed member of the Board of Visitors who is a vocal critic of the school’s diversity and inclusion efforts.

Farming from the margins: Fitrah Farms of Gordonsville

Farming from the margins: Fitrah Farms of Gordonsville

“Having land is one of the most important things to my family. It means that you have a piece of this Earth," says Sakinah Grey of Fitrah Farms in Gordonsville. Her family farm produces pasture-raised, organic, Zabiha chicken, as well as lamb, goat, duck, turkey, beef, eggs and raw milk.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Olympic hopeful Tsudoi Miyazaki fatally struck by car while training in France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert