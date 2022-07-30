 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
In Fredericksburg, Quarles sells fuel-service assets to Arko

Quarles Petroleum of Fredericksburg has sold most of its assets to one of the biggest convenience store and fuel wholesalers in the nation.

Arko Corp., a Henrico-based Fortune 500 convenience retail holding company, bought the Quarles assets for $170 million, according to a statement from ARKO.

Quarles was founded by Douglas Quarles Sr. and his son, Douglas Quarles Jr., in Fredericksburg as a one-truck business in 1940. The company grew to become a supplier for more than 80,000 residential, fleet and commercial fuel customers in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington.

The ARKO acquisition follows another Quarles asset sale in June. According to Convenience Store News, Quarles sold its propane and refined products distribution business to Superior Plus Energy Services.

ARKO takes ownership of the Quarles fuel card program, along with unmanned sites in Virginia, North Carolina, Maryland, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C.

According to ARKO, the company acquired “121 proprietary Quarles-branded cardlock sites, management of 64 third-party cardlock sites for fleet fueling operations, 46 independent dealer locations, including certain lessee-dealer sites, and a small transportation fleet.”

ARKO plans to retain about 100 Quarles employees.

ARKO was founded in 2003 with 169 stores and has since grown to nearly 1,400 stores and more than 1,600 wholesale sites in 33 states. ARKO, which joined the Fortune 500 list in May, has made 21 acquisitions since 2013 as part of its aggressive growth strategy, the company said in a news release.

ARKO President and CEO Arie Kotler said the company plans to continue to pursue acquisitions like Quarles.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

