'It's gloom and doom:' Shortage of mental health providers topic of local summit (copy)

Of more than 25 people gathered to talk about the crisis of not having enough mental health care providers to meet the growing need, Carmen Greiner summed up her reason for being at the meeting in a few brief—but pointed—comments.

She’s the director of Lighthouse Counseling of Fredericksburg, an outpatient practice that offers the behavioral health services that are in such short supply locally, statewide and across the country. She provides counseling for mental health problems such as anxiety, depression and trauma, as well as substance abuse.

The two issues used to be treated separately, “but they’re so interrelated, they’re often a dual diagnosis” and fall under the umbrella of behavioral health, said Michelle Wagaman, prevention services director at the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board.

Greiner told others at the Rappahannock Area Behavioral Health Workforce Summit on Friday about a call she received from a woman who was dealing with ongoing grief, opioid abuse and losing her teeth from taking too much gabapentin, a medicine for nerve pain.

“I don’t have room for her” because she has so many other patients, Greiner told the group. “That’s why I’m here.”

Those who sat at tables around her, at the RACSB’s River Club office off Tidewater Trail, discussed ways they might get more people in the workforce. They’re chiseling away at one of the top goals of the recently published Community Health Improvement Plan, issued by the Rappahannock Area Health District and Mary Washington Healthcare after months of work among community partners and more than 2,000 surveys.

The No. 1 priority of the plan, known as a CHIP, was mental health.

Brandie Williams, the deputy executive director of the RACSB, and Patti Lisk, dean of nursing and health technologies at Germanna Community College, are charged with the challenge of building a career ladder for mental health providers by June 30, 2024.

“This won’t happen overnight, but slow and steady,” Lisk said. “If we can reach down for that behavioral health technician into our schools, K–12 all the better, right?”

Williams explained the dire need as spelled out in the Virginia Health Care Foundation’s annual assessment of behavioral health workers.

“I fondly call this the doom report,” Williams said. “Not only do we not have enough behavioral health professionals now, we are not producing them at the rate that is needed, for what we currently need, much less the needs five years from now, 10 years from now.”

Almost 800 behavioral health professionals—including therapists, social workers, psychiatrists and psychologists—graduate each year from Virginia colleges and universities, according to the foundation’s report. Last November, there were 1,378 job postings for behavioral health specialists in the state on Indeed.com.

The problem didn’t happen overnight and won’t be fixed that quickly, either, speakers said. The demand for services ramped up with the increased use of opioid painkillers, then worsened during the COVID-19 pandemic, when depression and anxiety rose by 25% globally, according to the World Health Organization, and 40% of American adults reported at least one behavioral health condition, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Jacqueline Kobuchi, who directs clinical services at the RACSB, said she can’t remember a day when the agency wasn’t short-staffed “but it just feels like it’s reached a new level.”

That’s why Lisk and Williams called together “players from every piece of the system,” as Williams described it, for an almost unprecedented gathering of local people who deal with some aspect of behavioral health. The group included representatives from state agencies, such as the Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services, which directs behavioral health services in Virginia and runs state facilities; Mary Washington Healthcare; the community college system; local schools; and Community Services Board workers from local offices, Tidewater area offices and the state association.

The group plans to focus first on entry-level positions, “our direct-support professionals,” Williams said, and how those interested can earn and learn—or be paid while they’re being trained, she said.

The entry-level positions are the first of five career pathways in health the local group will discuss during smaller meetings that will be held until December when the team gathers for a second summit and to report on progress made. The pathways presented last week include:

Pathway 1 for non-clinical and nonspecialized workers: Those who work at the front desk or registration; administrative specialist; dental assistant; home health/nursing aide; medical assistant; physical therapy aide; and community health workers.

Pathway 2 for those with GED and license/certificate: certified medical assistant; EMT/paramedic; dental assistant; and IT/support analyst.

Pathway 3 for those with associate’s degrees and license/certificate: radiology tech; medical lab tech; pharmacy tech; surgical tech; registered nurse; health informatics; and respiratory therapy.

Pathway 4 for those with bachelor’s degrees and license/certificate: radiology science; pharmaceutical science; surgical technology; nursing degree; medical science; and health informatics.

Pathway 5 for those with advanced degrees and license/certificate: medical doctor in radiology science; surgeon; master’s in nursing; and master’s in health informatics.

Lisk stressed that while the Fredericksburg area—and the state—needs health care workers with various levels of training, the ladder provides a gateway to higher-level licensed professionals needed in what she called the end game.

She cited a statistic from the Virginia Health Care Foundation’s report that said there are only 14 child and adolescent psychiatrists in the state for every 100,000 people under age 18.

“When I read that, I felt like crying,” Lisk said, noting that “it is gloom and doom.”

She said the group can build on work that’s already been done in other areas and come up with solutions for staff shortages in behavioral health that can be shared across the state. But there’s no time to waste.

“We are behind the eight ball so the urgency is there,” Lisk said.